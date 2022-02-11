Teply's Second Multi-Goal Game of Year Propels Hogs over Wolves

February 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL- Forward Michael Teply's second multi-goal game of the season led the Rockford IceHogs (18-16-3-1) to a 5-4 win over the Chicago Wolves (27-9-4-2) in front of a sellout crowd Friday night at BMO Harris Bank Center.

6,001 was the attendance announced, making it the largest crowed at an IceHogs game in over two years.

It was an atmosphere Rockford fed off of as they came with high energy. After a pass from forward Lukas Reichel, Teply scored on a backhander at 15:43 to put Rockford on the board first.

Less than a minute later the IceHogs went on the power play after Wolves defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald was called for hooking. Rockford defenseman Alec Regula then fired a one-timer that was deflected in by Teply at 16:49 to secure the multi-goal game. Teply's first multi-goal game of the year came on Jan. 22 against the Texas Stars.

Then in the second period, the IceHogs picked up where they left off when defenseman Isaak Phillips scored his fifth goal of the season at 7:49.

After a goal from Wolves forward David Gust at 9:21 the IceHogs answered back immediately. Forward Mike Hardman scored at 10:42 in the middle frame to make it a 4-1 game.

At 13:51 in the middle frame, forward Garrett Mitchell used a burst of speed to gain control of the puck and make a beautiful pass to defenseman Ian Mitchell who was streaming down the middle to net Rockford's fifth goal of the night.

Chicago, however, started chipping away when forward Andrew Poturalski found the back of the net at 18:16 in the second period.

The Wolves would go on to score two more goals in the closing frame, including one with 12 seconds left, but it wasn't enough as IceHogs goaltender Collin Delia turned away 43 shots on the night to earn the win.

The IceHogs and Wolves now head to Chicago for the second matchup of the home-and-home series tomorrow night at 7PM at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. It is the second of four games in the next six days for Rockford. They return to BMO Harris Bank Center on Tuesday, Feb. 15 to take on the Iowa Wild at 7PM before traveling to Milwaukee to take on the Admirals on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7PM. Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.