IceHogs Begin Home-And-Home Series with Chicago Tonight

February 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs will begin their weekend home-and-home series with Chicago tonight at 7PM at BMO Harris Bank Center. This is the ninth of 12 meetings between the two in-state clubs this season.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO Harris Bank

Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!

Wear Your Mask - All fans entering the BMO Harris Bank Center over the age of two are required to wear a face mask that completely covers their nose and mouth, except when actively eating or drinking.

Your Phone is Your Ticket - All guests are required to enter IceHogs home games at the BMO Harris Bank Center using a mobile ticket. Be sure to download the IceHogs mobile app, as no printouts or screenshots will be accepted. Download the IceHogs app here!

Leave Your Bags/Purses at Home - The Rockford IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank Center will continue to enforce their clear-bag gameday policy. Clear Back Policy

Cashless Payments Only - Don't forget the BMO Harris Bank Center is a fully cashless arena; cash will not be accepted for food, beverage, and merchandise purchases.

Hello Home-and-Home!

The weekend series with Chicago is the fourth home-and-home series of the season for the IceHogs. Their next one will come on Feb. 19 and 20 against Grand Rapids. In the previous home-and-home set on Feb. 4 and 5 against Iowa, the IceHogs and Wild split the series after Rockford skated away with a 4-2 win at Iowa, while the Wild won 4-2 the following night in Rockford.

IceHogs Engaging in Physical Matchups

In Rockford's matchup against Iowa on Feb. 4, the IceHogs and Wild combined for an IceHogs season-high 84 penalty minutes, including 42 by Rockford. Prior to last Friday, the IceHogs season-high for penalty minutes came on Jan. 21 when the IceHogs and the Texas Stars combined for 71 penalty minutes including 40 from Rockford.

Taking Down the Top Dog

The Chicago Wolves have spent the first half of the season dominating opponents and hold an overall record of 27-8-4-2 and went on an AHL season-long, 12-game winning streak from Nov. 26-Dec.18. However, when they meet the IceHogs, they are 3-3-0-2 with the IceHogs holding five of the Wolves' setbacks (three regulation losses, two shootout losses) this season.

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 17-16-3-1, (5th, Central Division)

Chicago: 27-8-4-2, (1st, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Oct. 16 at Chicago, 5-3 Win

Nov. 12 at Rockford, 4-1 Loss Recap & Highlights

Nov. 19 at Rockford, 6-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Nov. 20 at Chicago, 3-2 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights

Nov. 27 at Chicago, 3-2 Shootout Loss Recap & Highlights

Jan. 7 at Rockford, 8-0 Win Recap & Highlights

Jan. 17 at Rockford, 5-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Jan. 29 at Chicago, 1-0 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights

Feb. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Apr. 19 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Apr. 30 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wolves 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

5-2-0-1

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

82-67-10-5

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Chicago: Ryan Warsofsky (2nd season with Wolves)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago: Carolina Hurricanes

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.