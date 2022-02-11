Salute to Wrestling Night Set for March 6

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team will host their annual Salute to Wrestling, presented by Robert Haack Diamonds, on Sunday, March 6th when the team takes on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 5 pm at Panther Arena.

One of the most popular promotions the Ads host each season, the team is excited to welcome three legends of wrestling that day including former Inter-Continental and two-time World Tag Team Champion Rikishi, six-time WWF World Tag Team Champion and WWF Hall of Famer Road Dogg Jesse James, and one of the pioneers of professional wrestling and the first person to ever make his second appearance at the Salute to Wrestling Event, Baron Van Raschke.

The three wresters will participate in promotions throughout the game and sign autographs for fans in the Jagermeister Shot and Goal Bar from doors open at 4 pm through the end of the first period.

In addition to the regular appearance, fans can purchase a Salute to Wrestling Ticket package which includes a ticket to the game and a special Baron Von Raschke bobblehead, featuring his signature move "The Claw" for just $49. For just $99, fans will receive a ticket to the game, the bobblehead, and an exclusive meet-and-great with all three wrestler prior to the game and the general public.

To order the tickets to the game or one of the Baron Ticket Packages, fans should visit www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

