Griffins Fall to Wild, 6-1

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild secured their first victory this season against the Grand Rapids Griffins, winning 6-1, thanks to six unanswered goals on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Marco Rossi recorded two goals, including one on the man advantage, giving him five points (3-2-5) in just the last two meetings against Grand Rapids. Former Griffin Dominic Turgeon notched an assist, which gave him his third point in four games against his former team. The loss halted Grand Rapids' five-game point streak (4-0-1-0) against the Wild.

Grand Rapids broke the scoreless tie early in the first. Dennis Yan at the blue line delivered the puck to Ryan Murphy. Murphy skated down the ice and at the right wing went top shelf at 3:20 for his eighth tally of the season, which is tied for the AHL lead among defensemen.

The Wild then scored three goals on just 10 shots. With 12:06 remaining, Iowa tied the contest when Rossi tipped the puck into the net after Dakota Mermis' long shot from the redline.

Iowa gained a 2-1 lead at 11:49. Keaton Thompson sent a centering pass to Bryce Misley at the right circle. Misley then fired a wrister that went over the glove of Victor Brattstrom.

With 6:07 left in the opening frame, Jake Linhart notched his first goal of the season. Linhart sent a long shot just above the blue line that went off the right post and past Brattstrom's stick to give Iowa a 3-1 advantage.

Iowa's offense dominated in the second controlling the shots 16-2 and scoring two goals late in the period. The Griffins' two shots tied for the lowest in a frame this season.

The Wild notched two goals in the last minute of the middle stanza. With 57 seconds remaining, Rossi from the right circle sent a wrister into the right corner past the netminder. Forty-eight seconds later, Iowa notched a power play goal when Kyle Rau fired a one timer from the high slot that sailed through the legs of Brattstrom at 19:51, giving the Wild a 5-1 lead heading into the second intermission.

Iowa recorded another power play goal at 8:01 in the final period when Chaffee got his own rebound and placed the puck into the left corner, awarding Iowa with a 6-1 victory.

Notes

*After three straight games with a power play goal, Grand Rapids went 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

*The Griffins were outshot for the first time in three contests.

*Head coach Ben Simon was away from the team due to a family emergency.

Grand Rapids 1 0 0 - 1

Iowa 3 2 1 - 6

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Murphy 8 (Yan), 3:20. 2, Iowa, Rossi 13 (Mermis, Shaw), 7:54. 3, Iowa, Misley 3 (Thompson, Sucese), 11:49. 4, Iowa, Linhart 1 (Turgeon, Rau), 13:53. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-5, Iowa, Rossi 14 (Chaffee, Linhart), 19:03. 6, Iowa, Rau 12 (Mermis, Linhart), 19:51 (PP). Penalties-Rossi Ia (high-sticking), 3:54; Berggren Gr (holding), 7:20; Hirose Gr (interference), 19:34.

3rd Period-7, Iowa, Chaffee 10 (Shaw, Hicketts), 8:01 (PP). Penalties-Newpower Gr (fighting), 2:00; Misley Ia (fighting), 2:00; Martin Gr (cross-checking), 7:08; Sebrango Gr (tripping), 12:13; Cramarossa Ia (slashing), 12:57; Turgeon Ia (unsportsmanlike conduct), 12:57.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 5-2-10-17. Iowa 12-16-9-37.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 3; Iowa 2 / 4.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 3-7-2 (37 shots-31 saves). Iowa, McIntyre 9-5-0 (17 shots-16 saves).

A-8,023

Three Stars

1. IA Linhart (goal, two assists); 2. IA Rossi (two goals); 3. IA Chaffee (power play goal, assist)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 17-18-5-2 (41 pts.) / Tues., Feb. 15 at Texas 8 p.m. EST

Iowa: 20-17-3-2 (45 pts.) / Tues., Feb. 15 at Rockford 7 p.m. CST

