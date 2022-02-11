Monsters Comeback Efforts Fall Short in 7-5 Loss to Comets
February 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
UTICA, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Utica Comets 7-5 on Friday night at Adirondack Bank Center. With the loss, the Monsters are now 13-20-5-3 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Comets took a quick lead to start with goals from Graeme Clark at 5:45, Nate Schnarr on the power play at 8:21, A.J. Greer at 12:16, Alexander Holtz on the man advantage at 14:34 and Greer shorthanded at 18:41 setting a 5-0 lead after 20 minutes. Justin Scott got the Monsters on the board and extended his point streak with a goal at 5:55 of the second period off feeds from Cole Clayton and Tristan Mullin. Utica's Jeremy Groleau notched a tally at 10:36, but Cole Fonstad kept Cleveland's offense alive with a marker at 19:35 with assists from Tim Berni and Tyler Sikura cutting the score to 6-2 after 40 minutes. Cleveland pushed back in the final period beginning with Scott's shorthanded goal at 2:13 off feeds from Mullin and Jake Christiansen. Fonstad added his second tally of the night on the power play at 9:19 assisted by Scott followed by newcomer Robbie Payne adding a marker at 14:36 with helpers from Thomas Schemitsch and Christiansen. Despite a strong final push from the Monsters, the Comets secured the 7-5 win after a empty-net goal from Nolan Foote at 19:53.
Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube made 16 saves in defeat while Utica's Akira Schmid made 39 saves for the victory.
The Monsters have a rematch with the Utica Comets on Saturday, February 12, for an 7:00 p.m. puck drop at the Adirondack Bank Center. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 2 3 - - 5
UTI 5 1 1 - - 7
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 44 1/4 2/4 15 min / 6 inf
UTI 24 2/4 3/4 23 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Berube L 16 6 4-9-4
CLE Greaves - 1 0 3-6-0
UTI Schmid W 39 5 12-1-2
Cleveland Record: 13-20-5-3, 7th North Division
Utica Record: 28-7-5-0, 1st North Division
