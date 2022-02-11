Roadrunners' Imama Suspended for Three Games

February 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Tucson Roadrunners forward Bokondji Imama has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of a match penalty assessed in a game at Abbotsford on Feb. 9.

Imama will miss Tucson's games tonight (Feb. 11) and Saturday (Feb. 12) at Colorado, and Feb. 19 vs. Henderson.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.