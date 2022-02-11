Syracuse Crunch Announce Updated Attendance Policy Effective February 18

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced an updated attendance policy that removes all COVID-19 restrictions to enter the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The decision to lift the team's vaccine requirement follows New York State's announcement on Feb. 9 to rescind a mask mandate for indoor public venues. The new entry policy will go into effect for the Crunch's next home game on Friday, Feb. 18.

The Crunch organization continues to be a strong proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine and booster and urges all fans and members of the Syracuse community to get vaccinated. Those unvaccinated in Onondaga County can schedule a vaccination appointment at www.covid19.ongov.net/vaccine.

Additional information about the team's COVID-19 policies can be found at www.syracusecrunch.com/covidfaqs.

This page will be updated as the Crunch continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic for potential future outbreaks that threaten the health of the community. All COVID-19 policies are subject to change.

