Syracuse Crunch Announce Updated Attendance Policy Effective February 18
February 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced an updated attendance policy that removes all COVID-19 restrictions to enter the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The decision to lift the team's vaccine requirement follows New York State's announcement on Feb. 9 to rescind a mask mandate for indoor public venues. The new entry policy will go into effect for the Crunch's next home game on Friday, Feb. 18.
The Crunch organization continues to be a strong proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine and booster and urges all fans and members of the Syracuse community to get vaccinated. Those unvaccinated in Onondaga County can schedule a vaccination appointment at www.covid19.ongov.net/vaccine.
Additional information about the team's COVID-19 policies can be found at www.syracusecrunch.com/covidfaqs.
This page will be updated as the Crunch continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic for potential future outbreaks that threaten the health of the community. All COVID-19 policies are subject to change.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.
