Chaput, Puustinen Return to WBS

February 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-assigned forwards Michael Chaput and Valtteri Puustinen to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.

Puustinen, 22, leads all WBS skaters in his first professional season in North America with 27 points (13G-14A) in 40 games. His 13 goals, 14 assists and four power-play goals all rank second on WBS.

The 5-foot-9, 183-pound native of Kuopio, Finland spent the 2020-21 season with HPK of Liiga, Finland's top professional league, recording 41 points (21G-20A) in 51 games. His 21 goals led all HPK skaters and were tied for eighth in the league, while his 41 points were second-most on HPK.

Puustinen was selected in the seventh round (203rd overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Chaput, 29, has appeared in 25 games for WBS this season, recording 12 points (3G-9A).

The Ile Bizard, Quebec native spent the 2020-21 season in the Arizona Coyotes organization, spending the majority on the team's taxi squad. He's played in 182 career NHL games spanning eight seasons with Arizona, Montreal, Vancouver and Columbus.

The 6-foot-2 forward has played parts of 10 AHL seasons, split between WBS, Springfield, Lake Erie, Utica, Laval and Tuscan totaling 413 games with 271 points (112G-159A).

The Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins return home to take on the Belleville Senators on Friday, Feb. 11.

Belleville's lone trip to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza this season is also another EYEWITNESS NEWS FAN FRIDAY. Lower-bowl seating will be available for $16 and select draft beers will be on sale for $2 from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Puck drop between the Pens and Sens is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

