Teply and Hardman Return; Howarth to Miss Time

Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Michal Teply has been removed from COVID-19 protocol and forward Mike Hardman has been cleared to play (left ankle). Additionally, forward Kale Howarth will miss the next 1-2 weeks (right shoulder).

Such "COVID Protocol Related Absences" can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.

