Wolf Pack Surrender Two Powerplay Goals, Fall 4-2 to Rival Thunderbirds
February 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack and Springfield Thunderbirds combined for five first period goals on Friday night at the XL Center in their Atlantic Division showdown. The Thunderbirds used a powerplay goal, shorthanded goal and five-on-five goal to jump out to a 3-2 lead they would not lose en route to a 4-2 victory.
Hugh McGing gave Springfield the lead for good 13:48 into the opening period. Alexey Toropchenko forced a turnover along the near wall in the Wolf Pack zone, then skated down into the corner after a defender lost an edge. Toropchenko found McGing in the slot, where he snapped home his eleventh goal of the season by Keith Kinkaid.
Matthew Peca opened the scoring just 2:06 into the contest, scoring Springfield's fourth shorthanded goal against the Wolf Pack this season. Tarmo Reunanen bobbled the puck at the blueline, where Peca collected it and darted in on a breakaway. Peca deposited his 15th goal of the season over the shoulder of Kinkaid, starting a frantic offensive period.
The Wolf Pack were able to even the tilt at 1-1 7:14 into the stanza. Tanner Fritz fired a shot that Patrick Khodorenko deflected in front of the Springfield goal. The redirect came right to Ty Ronning, who also got a piece of the puck before it bounced in behind Joel Hofer. The goal, Ronning's tenth, ties a career-high in the AHL for the forward.
The seesaw continued 10:38 into the frame when James Neal scored on the powerplay. Neal took a feed from Peca in the slot and fired home his first goal as a member of the Thunderbirds. A veteran of over 500 NHL games, Neal was playing in his first game in the AHL since November 15th, 2008. The goal was also his first in the AHL since that same date.
Once again, the Wolf Pack were able to even the score. This time, Reunanen scored his second goal of the season on a pretty passing play. Tanner Fritz threaded a pass to Reunanen in the near faceoff circle. Reunanen collected the pass and wired a shot into an empty net as Hofer was diving across to try and make the save. The goal came 11:24 into the period.
Finally, Springfield wrestled away the lead for good on McGing's goal at 13:48.
The second period saw no goal scoring, but the Wolf Pack came close late in the frame. Fritz beat Hofer with a clean shot over the glove, but the officials came together to discuss. The call was eventually changed to no goal, as Matthew Robertson's pass to Fritz was deemed to be a hand-pass.
The Thunderbirds were able to put the game away early in the third period, scoring their second on the advantage at 4:49. Once again, it was Neal who rifled home the marker that solidified Springfield's 4-2 victory.
The Wolf Pack continue a four-game homestand tomorrow night when they host the Rochester Americans. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tomorrow night is also 'Olympics Night' at the XL Center, where the first 1,500 fans will receive a Wolf Pack T-shirt courtesy of CTDot. The Wolf Pack will also be wearing USA themed jerseys that will be auctioned off via DASH starting tomorrow night.
Tickets are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2022
- Roadrunners Lead from Tape-To-Tape in 3-1 Road Win over Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Teply's Second Multi-Goal Game of Year Propels Hogs over Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Three-Goal First Period Leads Tucson to 3-1 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Fall to Wild, 6-1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wild Dismantle Griffins, Win 6-1 - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Open Road Swing with Shootout Loss in Providence - Rochester Americans
- P-Bruins Force Overtime Late, Beat Amerks, 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- Wolves' Valiant Rally Falls Short - Chicago Wolves
- Islanders Rally past Checkers - Bridgeport Islanders
- Admirals Top Stars Behind Three Power Play Goals - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Double-Up Bears 6-3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Filibustered by Senators in 2-1 Loss - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Drop Physical Battle with Islanders - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Surrender Two Powerplay Goals, Fall 4-2 to Rival Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Comeback Efforts Fall Short in 7-5 Loss to Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Hold off Monsters, Win 7-5 - Utica Comets
- Neal & Peca Launch T-Birds Past Wolf Pack - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Downed by Rocket, 2-1, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Phantoms Hand Bears 6-3 Loss Friday Night in Allentown - Hershey Bears
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Sikura Returns to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners' Imama Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Capitals Re-Assign Aliaksei Protas to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Series Preview vs. Bakersfield: February 11 & 12 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Colin Chaulk Assumes Head Coaching Duties for the Condors - Bakersfield Condors
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Max Cajkovic to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Updated Attendance Policy Effective February 18 - Syracuse Crunch
- Chaput, Puustinen Return to WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Heat, Reign Clash at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Teply and Hardman Return; Howarth to Miss Time - Rockford IceHogs
- Salute to Wrestling Night Set for March 6 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge against Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Bobby McMann to One-Year Contract Extension - Toronto Marlies
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Carson Meyer to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds Become Ice-O-Topes Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Begin Home-And-Home Series with Chicago Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Ustimenko Reassigned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game #39: Tucson at Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders and Checkers Clash Twice this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wild Fall to Griffins in Overtime, 4-3 - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Outlast Wild in Overtime - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Surrender Two Powerplay Goals, Fall 4-2 to Rival Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge against Thunderbirds
- Hartford Wolf Pack and State of Connecticut Well Represented on the Ice at 2022 Winter Olympics
- Wolf Pack Explode for Five Goals in the Second Period, Knock off Phantoms 6-4
- Wolf Pack Look to Snap Skid against Phantoms with Rematch at Xl Center