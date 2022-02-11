Blue Jackets Assign Forward Carson Meyer to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Carson Meyer to the Monsters. In 33 appearances for Cleveland this season, Meyer posted 9-3-12 with 41 penalty minutes and a -3 rating.

A 5'11", 181 lb. right-shooting native of Powell, OH, Meyer, 24, was originally selected by Columbus in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on April 17, 2021. In 59 career AHL appearances for the Monsters spanning parts of two seasons from 2020-22, Meyer supplied 18-14-32 with 54 penalty minutes and a -5 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Meyer tallied 42-47-89 with 114 penalty minutes and a -12 rating in 137 career NCAA appearances spanning four seasons with Miami University (2016-18) and the Ohio State University (2018-20), helping the Buckeyes claim the 2018-19 Big Ten Regular Season Championship. In 58 career USHL appearances spanning parts of two seasons with the Tri-City Storm from 2014-16, Meyer contributed 32-20-52 with 47 penalty minutes and a +9 rating and helped the Storm claim the 2016 Clark Cup as USHL Playoff Champions.

