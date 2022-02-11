Ustimenko Reassigned to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Kirill Ustimenko

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that goalie Kirill Ustimenko has been reassigned by the Philadelphia Flyers to the Phantoms from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Ustimenko, 23, has enjoyed a strong surge since January going 8-2-1, 2.00, .931 with Reading in the New Year. Overall, Ustimenko is 8-6-3, 2.71, .916 with the Royals this season. Ustimenko was a Round 3 pick of the Flyers in the 2017 NHL Draft from Gomel, Belarus. The 6'3â³ backstop has played in parts of two games with the Phantoms. This year, he has gone 0-1-0, 4.00, .862 in two games with Lehigh Valley. In 2019-20 with the Phantoms, Ustimenko was 1-3-1, 3.84, .889.

"Usti" was especially strong in his first season in North America in 2019-20 when he went 19-4-5, 2.40, .919 with Reading while also playing in five games with the Phantoms. He missed most of the 2020-21 season when he had hip surgery after playing only two games in the Belarus League.

The Phantoms begin their Go For Gold Weekend tonight against the Hershey Bears at PPL Center.

