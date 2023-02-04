Wild Fall 3-2 to IceHogs in Overtime, Extend Point Streak to 14 Games

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Iowa Wild and Rockford IceHogs followed a similar script from the previous night on Saturday evening, with Rockford tying the game in the third period before picking up the extra point in a 3-2 overtime victory. Iowa earned a point for the 14th straight game and tied the American Hockey League mark for the longest point streak of the 2022-23 season.

Nick Swaney opened the scoring for Iowa for the second consecutive night at 5:42 of the first period on the power play. After Damien Giroux laid the puck up to Dakota Mermis at the point, Mermis fired a point shot that Swaney redirected past Arvid Soderblom (33 saves) to give the Wild a 1-0 lead.

The Wild carried the 1-0 lead and a 15-12 shot advantage into the first intermission.

Jakub Galvas knotted the game at 1-1 with a shorthanded goal at 8:26 of the second period. After receiving a cross-crease feed from Luke Philp, Galvas rifled a one-timer over the shoulder of Jesper Wallstedt (40 saves).

Iowa regained the lead with 2:26 remaining in the middle frame. After Adam Beckman dropped a pass to Marco Rossi on the rush, Rossi found Sammy Walker on the back post for a tap-in goal behind Soderblom.

After two periods, the Wild led 2-1. Iowa added eight shots for a two-period total of 23 while Rockford totaled 19 shots through 40 minutes.

Brett Seney tied the game on the power play when he tipped a shot from Adam Clendening past Wallstedt at 11:37 of the third period.

Iowa entered overtime trailing Rockford in shots 38-33.

The IceHogs sealed the 3-2 win with 16 seconds remaining in overtime when Cole Guttman found Bobby Lynch in the slot for a one-time shot past Wallstedt.

Rockford outshot Iowa 43-35. The Wild went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the IceHogs were 1-for-6 with the man advantage.

The Iowa Wild travel to Allstate Arena on Friday, Feb. 10 to face the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m.

