Monsters Split Lumberjacks Weekend with Wolves After 3-2 Loss
February 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Chicago Wolves 3-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 17-20-3-2 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Chicago's Malte Stromwall scored first at 4:17 of the opening frame, but Justin Richards followed with tally at 7:16 assisted by Brenden Miller and Samuel Knazko to tie the game. Marcus Bjork converted on the power play at 10:24 off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Cole Fonstad sending the Monsters to the first intermission ahead 2-1. The Wolves added a goal from Jamieson Rees at 7:08 of the second period leaving the score tied at 2-2 after 40 minutes. Despite several scoring chances for Cleveland, Max Lajoie's tally for Chicago at 1:35 of the final frame secured the 3-2 win for the Wolves.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 27 saves in defeat while Chicago's Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 24 shots for the win.
The Monsters host the Belleville Senators on Friday, February 10, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 2 0 0 - - 2 CHI 1 1 1 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 26 1/4 4/4 8 min / 4 inf CHI 30 0/4 3/4 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 27 3 8-9-3 CHI Kochetkov W 24 2 6-4-1 Cleveland Record: 17-20-3-2, 6th North Division Chicago Record: 16-22-3-1, 7th Central Division
The Monsters are part of Rock Entertainment Group. In addition to the Monsters, Rock Entertainment Group also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA, the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League, Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League, the operation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland, and Cleveland Clinic Courts - the Cavaliers' training and development center in Independence, Ohio.
