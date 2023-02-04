Wolves Rally Past Monsters 3-2
February 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
In the final game before the AHL All-Star break, the Chicago Wolves rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Monsters on Saturday night in Cleveland.
Jamieson Rees had a goal and assist while Malte Stromwall and Max Lajoie also scored to help the Wolves split the weekend series in Cleveland.
Lajoie, who is scheduled to participate in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec, on Monday, notched the game-winner in the third for the defending Calder Cup champion Wolves.
The Wolves didn't waste time in taking the lead on Stromwall's eighth goal of the season early in the opening period. With teammate Logan Lambdin providing traffic in front, Stromwall wired a shot from the top of the left circle that sailed past screened Cleveland goaltender Jet Greaves to the glove side. The score was assisted by Griffin Mendel.
Cleveland roared back on goals by Justin Richards and Marcus Bjork to hold a 2-1 lead after a first period during which Chicago had a 15-5 shot advantage.
Early in the second, Rees tied it at 2-2 with a terrific individual effort. The center skated around a Monsters defender and beat Greaves with a backhander for Rees' ninth goal of the season. Cavan Fitzgerald picked up an assist to extend his points streak to four games.
Lajoie scored the winner less than two minutes into the third. The defenseman took a feed from Jack Drury in the high slot and fired a shot that beat Greaves for Lajoie's third goal of the season. Rees recorded his second point of the game with an assist.
Pyotr Kochetkov (24 saves) earned the win in goal for the Wolves while Greaves (27 saves) suffered the loss for the Monsters.
The Wolves hit the break with a 16-22-3-1 record while Cleveland stands at 17-20-3-2.
Up next: The Wolves will host the Iowa Wild on Friday night at Allstate Arena (7 p.m.; My50 Chicago, AHLTV).
Media interested in covering the 2022 Calder Cup champion Wolves during the 2022-23 season should contact Wolves Director of Public Relations, Chris Kuc.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2023
- Phantoms Pummel Past Hershey 5-1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Devin Cooley Notches Win And Ends With 33 Saves - Manitoba Moose
- Charlotte Slams Syracuse 5-3 for Fifth Straight Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Ice-O-Topes Summon Magical Comeback Win Over Isles - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sanford Goal Caps Comeback Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Downed by Checkers, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Split Lumberjacks Weekend with Wolves After 3-2 Loss - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Suffer 5-1 Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Lose Last Game Before All-Star Break - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Fritz Scores Game-Winner in 300th Career AHL Game as Pack Rout Penguins 8-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Rally Past Monsters 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Lose Home Game to Bruins, 4-1 - Utica Comets
- Merkulov Stays Hot, Scores Game-Winning Goal In P-Bruins Victory Over Comets - Providence Bruins
- Barracuda Edged by Canucks, 3-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Canucks Extend Winning Streak to Three, Sweep San Jose with 3-2 Road Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- All-Star Preview: Matthew Phillips - Calgary Wranglers
- Ronnie Attard Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Roster Changes Announced for 2023 Bell AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Hogs and Wild Rendezvous in Weekend Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Host Laval Rocket in Saturday Matinee - Toronto Marlies
- Wolf Pack Battle Penguins in Crucial Atlantic Division Tilt - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #46 - Roadrunners at Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Thunderbirds Tonight at 7:05 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Secure 2-0 Shutout Victory in Series Opener against Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Blanked by Roadrunners - Ontario Reign
- Twarynski's Late Goal Sends Firebirds Over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wranglers Take Down Condors - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Unsuccessful at Coachella Valley - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Fall, 2-1, to the Eagles at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Clipped by Canucks 3-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Nils Höglander Completes Comeback In 3-2 Victory Over San Jose - Abbotsford Canucks
- Colorado Bounces Back with 2-1 Victory at Henderson - Colorado Eagles
- Admirals Go Moose Stomping - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Wolves Stories
- Wolves Rally Past Monsters 3-2
- Wolves Fall to Monsters 2-1
- Wolves Defeated by Griffins 5-3
- Wolves Tip IceHogs 3-2 in OT
- Wolves End Trip with 4-1 Loss to Roadrunners