Wolves Rally Past Monsters 3-2

In the final game before the AHL All-Star break, the Chicago Wolves rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Monsters on Saturday night in Cleveland.

Jamieson Rees had a goal and assist while Malte Stromwall and Max Lajoie also scored to help the Wolves split the weekend series in Cleveland.

Lajoie, who is scheduled to participate in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec, on Monday, notched the game-winner in the third for the defending Calder Cup champion Wolves.

The Wolves didn't waste time in taking the lead on Stromwall's eighth goal of the season early in the opening period. With teammate Logan Lambdin providing traffic in front, Stromwall wired a shot from the top of the left circle that sailed past screened Cleveland goaltender Jet Greaves to the glove side. The score was assisted by Griffin Mendel.

Cleveland roared back on goals by Justin Richards and Marcus Bjork to hold a 2-1 lead after a first period during which Chicago had a 15-5 shot advantage.

Early in the second, Rees tied it at 2-2 with a terrific individual effort. The center skated around a Monsters defender and beat Greaves with a backhander for Rees' ninth goal of the season. Cavan Fitzgerald picked up an assist to extend his points streak to four games.

Lajoie scored the winner less than two minutes into the third. The defenseman took a feed from Jack Drury in the high slot and fired a shot that beat Greaves for Lajoie's third goal of the season. Rees recorded his second point of the game with an assist.

Pyotr Kochetkov (24 saves) earned the win in goal for the Wolves while Greaves (27 saves) suffered the loss for the Monsters.

The Wolves hit the break with a 16-22-3-1 record while Cleveland stands at 17-20-3-2.

Up next: The Wolves will host the Iowa Wild on Friday night at Allstate Arena (7 p.m.; My50 Chicago, AHLTV).

