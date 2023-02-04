Lynch Completes Wild Sweep with OT Winner in Front of Sold out BMO Center

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs topped the Iowa Wild 3-2 in overtime in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,166 at the BMO Center on Saturday night. Forward Bobby Lynch struck the overtime winner with 15 seconds left in the extra period.

In a familiar start to Friday night's contest, Iowa forward Nick Swaney netted the first goal of the night and took a 1-0 lead for the Wild. Firing a wrister from the left point, defenseman Dakota Mermis' shot was deflected by Swaney in the slot and knocked in at 5:42 on Iowa's first power-play chance.

While the Hogs were on their fourth penalty kill of the night in the second period, defenseman Jakub Galvas caught a pass from Luke Philp and punched in Rockford's third shorthanded goal of the season. The shot from the right circle gave Galvas his second tally of the campaign at 8:26 to tie the contest 1-1.

Later in the frame, confusion ensued after Beckman crossed into the Rockford zone on a play that appeared to be offsides. Moments later, Marco Rossi set up a pass for forward Sammy Walker to quickly tap in from the right edge of the crease at 17:34, taking a 2-1 lead before the end of the middle stanza.

The IceHogs were able to capitalize on their fifth power play halfway through the third period and notch the equalizer to even the score 2-2. All-star forward Brett Seney got his stick on an Adam Clendening wrist shot from the right point and redirected the puck past Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt at 11:37 to score the Hogs' first power-play goal of the night.

With 2:06 left to play in the third, Iowa's Mike O'Leary was tagged with a hooking penalty and sent Rockford on its sixth man advantage. The Hogs failed to capitalize on the late power play and Rockford walked into overtime for the fourth straight game.

Just seconds into the extra frame, Soderblom dazzled the sellout crowd at the BMO Center with a sprawling glove save on Rossi to keep Iowa out of the net.

With time winding down in overtime, Cole Guttman carried the puck down the right wing for Rockford to establish the offensive zone. After a strong play from Galvas to protect the disc, Guttman found Bobby Lynch in front of the net who buried the game-winner with a one-time rocket. The crucial tally came with just 15 seconds left in overtime and served as Lynch's fourth goal of the season.

Soderblom finished his third straight win with 33 saves on 35 shots. Wallstedt played well for the Wild and stopped 40 of Rockford's 43 saves.

