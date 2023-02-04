Merkulov Stays Hot, Scores Game-Winning Goal In P-Bruins Victory Over Comets

Utica, NY - Georgii Merkulov posted his third game-winning goal in as many games as the Providence Bruins topped the Utica Comets 4-1 on Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Fabian Lysell tallied a power play goal, while Jakub Lauko scored on the breakaway. Goaltender Keith Kinkaid stopped 20 shots in the contest.

How It Happened

Brian Halonen flipped a backhanded shot from the left corner on the cage, rebounding the puck out to the top of the crease for Joe Gambardella to tuck in on the backhand for a power play goal with 8:03 remaining in the first period to give the Comets a 1-0 lead.

Nearing the end of the power play, Merkulov wristed a shot from the top of the left circle that the goaltender got a piece of, sending it off the back glass and to the right of the net, where Lysell fired the puck across the goal line with 13 seconds left in the first period to tie the game at 1-1. Connor Carrick was credited with an assist on the tally as well.

While playing 5-on-3, Mike Reilly found Merkulov in the right circle for a one-timer that he hammered into the top right corner to give Providence a 2-1 lead with 14:08 left in the second period. Carrick received the secondary assist.

Chris Wagner flipped the puck from the neutral zone over a defender attempting to lead Lauko into the zone on a breakaway. Lauko knocked it out of the air with his stick blade and tucked the puck around the goaltender with his backhand on a breakaway with 14:05 remaining in the third period, giving the P-Bruins a 3-1 lead. Joona Koppanen was credited with an assist as well.

Samuel Asselin scored an empty net goal from the neutral zone with 3:28 to play in the third period to make it 4-1 Providence.

Stats

Merkulov has game-winning goals in three straight games.

Wagner is riding a three game point streak.

Carrick notched his sixth multi-point game of the season with two assists tonight.

Kinkaid made 20 saves. Providence totaled 28 shots in the contest.

The P-Bruins power play went 2-for-6, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.

Next Game

The P-Bruins host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, February 10 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

