Gibson's Shutout Helps Firebirds To 30th Win Of Season
February 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
The Coachella Valley Firebirds swept the weekend series against the San Diego Gulls on Saturday night by the final score of 4-0. Max McCormick scored twice while Christopher Gibson turned away all 21 shots for his second shutout of the season in front of 9,339 at Acrisure Arena.
Coachella Valley hit the back of the net three times in the first 6:44 of the first period. Austin Poganski got the scoring started at 3:2 when Matt Tennyson drove the puck to the net before Luke Henman got it on cage. Poganski picked up the loose change to give the Firebirds a 1-0 lead with his sixth goal of the season. Just 1:22 later, Jesper Froden and Cameron Hughes led a rush into the offensive zone. Hughes' shot hit the post, but the rebound was potted home by Max McCormick to extend Coachella Valley's lead to 2-0.
The Firebirds went to the powerplay following a Drew Helleson tripping penalty. Jesper Froden cashed in on a one-timer to make it 3-0 with his team-leading 23rd goal of the season. McCormick and Brogan Rafferty earned the assists on the man-advantage tally.
In the middle frame, Coachella Valley struck again on the powerplay. Jesper Froden put a slap-pass on to the tape of McCormick, redirecting the puck into the net for his second of the game. The captain's 20th goal of the season stretched the lead to 4-0 at 13:28.
The victory moves Coachella Valley to 30-7-3-1 on the season. The Firebirds' powerplay went 2-for-8 and the penalty kill finished 4-for-4.
NEXT GAME: Following the All-Star break, the Firebirds visit the San Diego Gulls on Friday, February 10. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT.
Full Season, partial plans, and group tickets are also on sale for the Firebirds' inaugural season. For more information and to purchase your ticket plan, please visit www.cvfirebirds.com or call 760-835-8778. View the team's full game and promotional schedule, including theme night events at www.cvfirebirds.com/schedule.
