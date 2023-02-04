Penguins Lose Last Game Before All-Star Break
February 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
HARTFORD, Conn. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 8-2, on Saturday night at XL Center.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (20-19-2-3) was under siege early in all three periods, and those untimely goals against proved to be its undoing in the team's final game before the 2023 AHL All-Star Break.
Hartford started its scoring barrage eight seconds into the game, with Tim Gettinger polishing off an odd-man rush. Three and a half minutes later, defenseman Ty Emberson sent a wrist shot to the top corner, making it 2-0.
The Wolf Pack delivered a feeling of déjà vu in the second period, as Tanner Fritz and Johnny Brodzinski tipped in goals 81 seconds apart during the first five minutes of the middle frame. At this point, starting goalie Filip Lindberg was replaced by backup Taylor Gauthier.
The Penguins got on the board with captain Taylor Fedun's first goal of the season at 7:47 of period two. That cut the deficit to 4-1, but Hartford scored early in the third to pull back ahead. Gettinger's second of the night arrived 52 seconds into the third period.
Turner Elson knocked in a rebound goal at 9:05 of the third, making it 6-1. Gauthier suffered a broken skate blade during the sequence, and the equipment malfunction required Lindberg to reenter the game. Forty-five seconds into his return, Matt Rempe scored to run the Wolf Pack lead to 7-1.
Brandon Scanlin unleashed a drive off both posts and in at 11:05 of the final frame, giving Hartford its eighth goal.
Jonathan Gruden added to his career-best goal total with his 12th tally of the season less than two minutes later to round out the scoring.
Lindberg finished the game with 13 saves on 19 shots. Gauthier turned away nine of 11 shots in relief. Wolf Pack netminder Louis Domingue recorded 21 stops in the win for Hartford.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Feb. 10, the start of a home-and-home set with the Providence Bruins. Friday's game at Providence is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The Penguins then return home for a rematch with the P-Bruins on Saturday, Feb. 11. Game time for the Penguins and P-Bruins will be 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
