Game Preview: Bears vs Phantoms, 7 p.m.

February 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at GIANT Center for the final contest before a break for the AHL's All-Star Classic.

Hershey Bears (29-10-4-1) vs Lehigh Valley Phantoms (21-17-3-2)

February 4, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 45 | GIANT Center

Referees: Tyson Stewart (#85), Patrick Hanrahan (#52)

Linespersons: Colin Gates (#3), Tommy George (#61)

Tonight's Promotion:

Pennsylvania Lottery Night (First 4,000 fans 18 & over receive a coupon offer)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski on the call

TV: FOX43

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Capitals Radio Network

WATCH LIVE: FOX43, AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio Network

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m., TV coverage starts at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears returned to the win column last night with a 4-1 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena. After a scoreless first period, Hershey struck for three goals in the middle stanza to open up a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes. Riley Sutter tallied the icebreaker only 25 seconds into the second period, and Connor McMichael followed that up with a tally of his own at 6:52 off a feed from Garrett Pilon. After Chris Terry scored shorthanded at 8:25 for Bridgeport, Ethen Frank responded with his team-leading 21st goal of the season, cashing in on the power play at 11:37. In the third period, Hershey added an insurance marker on a deflection goal from Beck Malenstyn at 9:14 to seal the win. Netminder Hunter Shepard stopped 20 shots to collect the victory for Hershey. The Phantoms played on home ice last night, falling 4-2 to Providence. Jordy Bellerive and Cooper Marody had the goals for Lehigh Valley.

CONNOR CATCHES FIRE:

Hershey forward Connor McMichael collected a goal and an assist last night, giving him three multi-point games in his last five outings. He has goals in two straight contests and he's tallied a point in all five of his games versus Lehigh Valley, collecting seven points (4g, 3a). McMichael has points in five of his previous six games, and overall this season has compiled 22 points (11g, 11a) in 30 games. His game-winning goal last night was the 10th of his AHL career.

SUTTER'S BIG NIGHT:

Hershey forward Riley Sutter enjoyed a big game in last night's victory at Bridgeport, collecting a goal and an assist and earning Second Star honors. For Sutter, the goal was his first since Oct. 21 at Charlotte, and the performance was also Sutter's first multi-point tally since he posted a goal and an assist in a win at Cleveland on Feb. 5, 2022. Strong in his own zone and relied upon in the circle, Sutter now has 29 points (6g, 23a) in 130 career AHL games with the Bears.

SEASON SERIES AT A GLANCE:

Tonight marks the ninth of 14 meetings between the Bears and Phantoms, and it's the fourth time the two clubs have met in the last week and a half. Hershey owns an impressive 7-1-0-0 record versus Lehigh Valley, but the Phantoms got the last laugh, collecting a 5-2 win over Hershey on Wednesday at the PPL Center thanks to three assists from Cooper Marody. Hershey is 3-0-0-0 versus the Phantoms at GIANT Center this year, and overall the Bears are an impressive 19-5-3-0 on home ice versus the Phantoms over the last five years. Hershey's top line of Mike Sgarbossa (5g, 6a), Ethen Frank (5g, 5a), and Mike Vecchione (4g, 5a) have combined for 30 points versus the Phantoms this season, while netminder Zach Fucale holds a 5-1-0 record versus Lehigh Valley, sporting a 2.17 goals-against average.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey head coach Todd Nelson missed last night's game and will also miss tonight's game due to personal reasons. All is well with Nelson and he will return to the team following the AHL All-Star Classic...Hershey's Beck Malenstyn has scored 10 of his 28 career AHL goals versus the Phantoms, the most tallies he's had versus any opponent. He is celebrating his 25th birthday today...The Bears are 9-for-29 (31%) on the power play versus the Phantoms this season.

