All-Star Preview: Matthew Phillips

February 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







It's an opportunity that Matthew Phillips isn't taking for granted.

He's relishing the chance to take part in the AHL's all-star festivities in Laval this Sunday and Monday.

It's his second time being named an AHL all-star, but he was unable to take part in 2020 due to injury.

That makes this time around all the more special to the Wranglers standout forward.

"I didn't get to participate a few years ago when I got named, I got hurt ... so to be able to take part in it this time is going to be really fun," said Phillips, who will be joined in by teammate Dustin Wolf and Head Coach Mitch Love in Laval.

During the 2021-22 season, he put up 68 points (31 goals and 37 assists) in 65 games and added another eight through 13 games in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

This season he is on pace to shatter those numbers. In 38 games, he has 47 points (24 goals and 23 assists) which is just 21 shy from his total last year. Along with the monstrous season, Phillips leads the league in multiple categories, including goals and game-winning goals.

Phillips loved watching the all-star skills competitions growing up. He doesn't know yet which event he's been chosen to participate in, but he knows the one he'd love to try his hand at.

"The accuracy (shooting) might be cool, cause that's the one you always see on tv growing up," he explained. "I'll just try to do my best with whatever I get thrown into."

