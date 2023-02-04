Reign Blanked by Roadrunners

Storyline: Tucson Roadrunners' (21-20-4-0) goaltender Ivan Prosvetov stopped all 23 shots the Ontario Reign (23-17-1-1) put on net to earn his team a 2-0 win on Friday night in the first contest of a two-game weekend series between the clubs at Toyota Arena.

Cal Petersen did all he could to keep the Reign in the game, turning aside 38 shots while allowing just a single goal in a losing effort. Tucson's Hudson Elynuik scored the lone 5-on-5 goal of the game, while Milos Kelemen added an empty-net strike in the closing minutes.

Date: February 3, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars -

1. Ivan Prosvetov (TUC)

2. Cal Petersen (ONT)

3. Hudson Elynuik (TUC)

W: Ivan Prosvetov

L: Cal Petersen

