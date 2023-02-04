Reign Blanked by Roadrunners
February 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: Tucson Roadrunners' (21-20-4-0) goaltender Ivan Prosvetov stopped all 23 shots the Ontario Reign (23-17-1-1) put on net to earn his team a 2-0 win on Friday night in the first contest of a two-game weekend series between the clubs at Toyota Arena.
Cal Petersen did all he could to keep the Reign in the game, turning aside 38 shots while allowing just a single goal in a losing effort. Tucson's Hudson Elynuik scored the lone 5-on-5 goal of the game, while Milos Kelemen added an empty-net strike in the closing minutes.
Date: February 3, 2023
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score
Photos
Full Recap & Postgame Quotes
Three Stars -
1. Ivan Prosvetov (TUC)
2. Cal Petersen (ONT)
3. Hudson Elynuik (TUC)
W: Ivan Prosvetov
L: Cal Petersen
Next Game: Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 vs. Tucson Roadrunners | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
Images from this story
|
Ontario Reign's Jordan Spence and Tucson Roadrunners' Milos Kelemen on game night
