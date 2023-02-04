Comets Lose Home Game to Bruins, 4-1
February 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - The Comets stepped onto the ice at the Adirondack Bank Center looking for their first home victory since mid-January as they stepped onto the ice against the Providence Bruins. However, despite scoring the first goal of the contest, the Comets couldn't hold the lead and dropped the contest, 4-1.
In the first period, the Comets struck on the power-play after Brian Halonen's rebound off Providence goalie Keith Kinkaid went right to Comets forward, Joe Gambardella who potted the goal at 11:57. With the Comets up, 1-0, the team would give up the next goal of the game with only 13 seconds remaining in the period. Bruins forward Fabian Lysell scored off a sharp angle chance to tie the game, 1-1 through twenty minutes of play.
In the middle frame, Georgii Merkulov scored a five-on-three goal at 5:52 to put the Bruins up 2-1. That was the only tally of the game and it was all the Bruins needed as it eventually ended up as the game winning tally.
The Bruins added goals in the third by Jakuk Lauko and Samuel Asselin, which was an empty netter bringing the game to a 4-1 conclusion. The Comets lost their last game headed into the All Star Break .
The Comets are home on February 10 to battle the Hershey Bears inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM. Great seats are still available, visit www.uticacomets.com.
