Devin Cooley Notches Win And Ends With 33 Saves

February 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (22-15-3-2) rematched with the Milwaukee Admirals (26-15-1-2) on Saturday evening at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Manitoba was coming off a 3-1 defeat against Milwaukee the previous night.

Manitoba opened the scoring in the first frame for the second straight contest. Jansen Harkins found Kristian Reichel with space in front of the Admirals net. The forward out-waited Devin Cooley and tucked the puck past the netminder with a deft backhand. Manitoba added to its lead with under five to go. With the Moose on the power play, Daniel Torgersson grabbed the puck in the corner of the offensive zone. Torgersson looked to the high slot and found Wyatt Bongiovanni with the pass, which allowed the forward to unleash a wicked shot up and over Cooley. Milwaukee got on the board with under a minute to play in the frame. With Milwaukee on the power play, Kiefer Sherwood fired a hard shot off the face-off past Oskari Salminen. That goal brought out a wave of teddy bears, which prompted the teams to head down the tunnel to end the first. Salminen ended the frame with six stops as Manitoba took a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

Milwaukee tied the contest four minutes into the second period. Keaton Thompson directed a shot from the blue line that Zach Sanford redirected up and past Salminen. The Moose restored the lead five minutes later. Former Admiral Brayden Burke found Ville Heinola, who set up Reichel for a one-timer past the pad of Cooley and Reichel's second of the game. Manitoba edged further ahead on the power play with 27 seconds left in the frame. Leon Gawanke spied Alex Limoges with a pass at the dot. The forward ripped a shot under the arm of Cooley for his 10th goal of the season. Manitoba outshot Milwaukee 11-6 in the middle frame and took a 4-2 lead into the intermission.

The Admirals pulled within one before the period was five minutes old. Luke Evangelista found Jimmy Huntington with a slick feed in front. The forward swatted it home from the top of the crease. Milwaukee tied the contest 50 seconds later as Sherwood netted his second of the game past the glove of Salminen from in tight. Neither side could find the winner as the horn sounded to draw the period to a close and usher in overtime. In the extra frame, Sanford was able to beat Salminen off the rush. Salminen was hit with the loss and ended with 20 stops, while Cooley picked up the win and made 33 saves of his own.

Statbook

Kristian Reichel has three goals over his past two games

Ville Heinola recorded a pair of points (2A) for his fifth multi-point outing this season, matching a career high

Jansen Harkins has points in each of his past two games with two assists

Alex Limoges is the second Moose forward to hit the double-digit goal plateau this season

Declan Chisholm's assist gives him 31 points this season, which is a new career-high

Leon Gawanke has assists in consecutive contests

What's Next?

The Moose resume their set of six consecutive road games against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena on Friday, Feb. 10. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

