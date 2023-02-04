Toronto Marlies Host Laval Rocket in Saturday Matinee
February 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies host the Laval Rocket on Saturday afternoon in the second half of a back-to-back. The two teams last met on February 3rd when the Marlies won 4-1. Toronto has currently won all five of the previous matchups.
Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Alex Steeves who has points (3-1-4) in three consecutive games, and Logan Shaw who has 50 points (16G, 34A) in 44 games this season. On the Rocket side, Anthony Richard leads the team with 42 points (22G, 20A).
Saturday's game will be the Marlies second Next Gen Game of the season. There will be an exclusive toque giveaway and Marlies Alley will be open with opportunities for face painting, a photo booth, games and prizes. Doors open at 2:30pm.
Puck drop is at 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.
