Admirals Go Moose Stomping

Milwaukee, WI - John Leonard scored a pair of third period goals and Yaroslav Askarov stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced to guide the Admirals to a 3-1 win over the Manitoba Moose on Friday night at Panther Arena.

The win was the third in their first four games of a season-long six-game homestand. It was also the 15th win of the season for Askarov, who will represent the Admirals along with Luke Evangelista at the AHL All-Star Classic next week.

Manitoba's Kirby Reichel tallied the first goal of the game at 7:01 for his fourth of the season.

The would stay that way until just 16 seconds were left in the second period and that's when Roland McKeown leveled the score for the Ads. The play began when Jimmy Huntington fired a shot from just to the side of the right dot that went over the net. The puck was collected by Luke Evangelista and centered in front of the net to Cole Schneider, who one-touched it Huntington and over to McKeown for a writer that got by the leg of Moose goalie Arvid Holm.

Some pretty passing on the power-play between Egor Afanasyev and Leonard gave the Ads their first lead of the game. Marc Del Gaizo held the puck at the blueline and passed to Afanasyev on the half-wall. He held the puck patiently and found a streaking Leonard who went top shelf from the goal line.

The Ads kept the Moose off the board from there, including a magnificent stop by Askarov on a 2-on-1 with less than four minutes to play.

The Admirals and Moose get right back at it tomorrow night in the final game before the AHL All-Star Break. Puck drop is slated for 6 pm from Panther Arena.

