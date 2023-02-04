Silver Knights Fall, 2-1, to the Eagles at Home

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Colorado Eagles, 2-1, on Friday evening at The Dollar Loan Center. Ivan Morozov scored the Silver Knights' only goal of the evening.

Ben Myers put Colorado on the board first with a goal at 11:55 in the first period. He was assisted by Nate Clurman and Wyatt Aamodt.

Morozov tied things up for the Silver Knights on the power play with just two minutes left in the first. Spencer Foo carried the puck into the zone, then passed it over to Jonas Rondbjerg. He spotted Morozov open just above the hash marks. Morozov fired in a snapshot to make it a 1-1 game.

Alex Galchenyuk regained the lead for the Eagles early in the second.

Jiri Patera was excellent in net, stopping 31 of 33 shots, including 16 of 17 in the first period.

