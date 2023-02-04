Nils Höglander Completes Comeback In 3-2 Victory Over San Jose

The Abbotsford Canucks took on the San Jose Barracuda on Friday night in the fourth game of a five-game road trip. The puck dropped at Tech CU Arena, kicking off game five of an eight game season series between the two, with Abbotsford holding a 3-1 lead.

Tristen Nielsen came into the contest riding a three-game point streak, putting up two goals and three assists over his last few contests. Aatu Räty made his Abbotsford debut, following being acquired via trade earlier in the week. Räty was previously a member of the Bridegport islanders and New York Islanders organization.

Also, fairly new to the organization is Jake Kupsky, who made his fifth start of his AHL career on Friday night, starting in goal for Abbotsford. Aaron Dell got the nod to tend the San Jose crease, starting in goal for the Barracuda.

It took about six minutes, but one of the two goaltenders would be beat and the deadlock would be broken. Martin Kaut would collect the puck on the left boards, before throwing the puck in front of Kupsky. The pass would find the stick of Andrew Agozzino, who buried the puck past Kupsky for the game's first goal.

The Canucks would come roaring back, as Nils Höglander carried the puck through the neutral zone and into towards Dell. As Justin Dowling dragged all of the attention towards him, Höglander slipped the puck back to Christian Wolanin who buried his fifth of the season into the empty cage.

Adam Raska would put the hosts back in front less than two minutes later, as he would fire a wrist shot over the glove of Kupsky to give the Barracuda a 2-1 lead.

The first period would wind down with San Jose holding onto the one goal lead, as well as outshooting Abbotsford 9-8 through the opening 20 minutes.

The second period would come and go without anybody finding the scoresheet, despite the Canucks levelling the Barracuda's shot count at 11 through the middle frame, while trailing 20-19 through forty minutes.

It would take until the 5:15 mark of the third period for Abbotsford to once again pull level. A long stretching pass from Noah Juulsen from his own blue line found a streaking Nils Åman, who shifted the puck onto his backhand. With a defender on his back, Åman roofed the puck over the shoulder of Dell for his fourth of the season.

As the period continued, it seemed as though it was destined to be determined in overtime, however a late Nils Höglander deflection steered a Christian Wolanin shot past Dell and into the back of the net. Höglander's sixth of the year came on the powerplay with five and a half minutes remaining.

Höglander's goal would be the difference maker as the Canucks would hold on to the 3-2 victory, marking back-to-back victories for Abbotsford

Christian Wolanin picked up three points (1G and 2A), while Arturs Silovs played the second half of the game and stopped all 12 shots that he faced. Nils Höglander also picked up a multi-point performance with one goal and one assist.

Up next for the Canucks is their fifth and final game of this southern road trip, where they face San Jose in a rematch on Saturday afternoon at 2:00pm pst. Following the game, the team will have a few days off for the AHL All-Star Break, before returning to action on Friday, February 10th and Saturday, February 11th with a pair of 7:00pm games against the Tucson Roadrunners.

The games will also be "Celebrate The Sedins" Night, as well as "90's Night" respectively.

