Colorado Bounces Back with 2-1 Victory at Henderson

February 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







HENDERSON, NV. - Colorado forwards Ben Meyers and Alex Galchenyuk each lit the lamp, while goaltender Jonas Johansson turned aside 21 of the 22 shots he faced, as the Eagles defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 2-1 on Friday. Defenseman Keaton Middleton dropped the gloves twice in the contest, collecting 20 penalty minutes, while Meyers also earned a fighting major in addition to his goal.

Meyers would open the scoring when he snagged his own rebound in the slot and sapped it home to give Colorado a 1-0 edge at the 11:55 mark of the first period.

A power play for Henderson set up forward Ivan Morozov to field a pass between the circles and snap a wrister past Johansson, tying the game at 1-1 with only 1:59 left to play in the opening 20 minutes. Colorado would outshoot the Silver Knights 17-4 in the period, but the two teams headed to the first intermission still deadlocked at 1-1.

After killing off another Henderson power play, the Eagles would jump back into the lead when Galchenyuk collected a cross-slot pass at the side of the net and slammed it past Knights goalie Jiri Patera. The goal was Galchenyuk's 11th of the season and gave Colorado a 2-1 advantage just 1:20 into the middle frame. The Eagles would kill off a total of three opportunities on the man-advantage in the period and exited for the second intermission still on top, 2-1.

A feisty third period would see Middleton drop the gloves with Henderson forward Kyle Marino, while Meyers squared off later in the period with Silver Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak. The two teams would combine for 42 penalty minutes in the final frame, as Colorado outshot Henderson 8-4 in the period and held on for the 2-1 victory.

Patera suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 33 shots. The Eagles finished the night 0-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

