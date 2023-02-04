Barracuda Clipped by Canucks 3-2
February 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (18-23-0-3) led 2-1 going into the third period on Friday night at Tech CU Arena, but the Abbotsford Canucks (25-15-2-2) would score two unaswered goals to steal the 3-2 win. The loss was the Barracuda's first this season when leading after 40 minutes (9-1-0-0).
In the first, Andrew Agozzino (15) directed in a Martin Kaut pass from atop the crease at 6:24 to break the ice. Then, the Canucks would answer back as Nils Hoglander swung a pass to a trailing Christian Wolanin (5) who fired the puck into a wide open net on an odd-man rush at 9:18. At 11:03, Adam Raska (3) notched his third goal in his last two games by wiring a left-wing pull of the trigger past Jake Kupsky at 11:03.
In the second, each team would put 11 shots on net, but the game would remain 2-1 in favor of the Barracuda. At the 33:53 mark of the game, Vasily Podkolzin ran into Kupsky on a backcheck, leading to the Canucks starting goaltender leaving the game due to injury. Arturs Silovs would work the final 6:07 of the period, stopping the only shot he faced.
In the third, the Canucks would manage to tie the game when Nils Aman (4) snuck a partial-breakaway shot off the crossbar and in at 5:15. At 14:24, on its third power play of the period, Abbotsford would take its first lead when Hoglander (6) tipped in a Wolanin point-shot. Silovs would turn aside all 11 shots he faced in the third as the Canucks made it back-to-back wins to begin its road trip.
Silovs picked up the win (18-9-4) in relief as he stopped all 12 shots he faced, improving to 3-0 against the Barracuda. Dell (7-10-1) suffered his second consecutive loss, allowing three goals on 25 shots, and is now 0-3 versus Abbotsford.
The Barracuda continue its five-game home stand on Saturday against Canucks (2 p.m.). For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions and specials, visit sjbarracuda.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2023
- Roadrunners Secure 2-0 Shutout Victory in Series Opener against Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Blanked by Roadrunners - Ontario Reign
- Twarynski's Late Goal Sends Firebirds Over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wranglers Take Down Condors - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Unsuccessful at Coachella Valley - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Fall, 2-1, to the Eagles at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Clipped by Canucks 3-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Nils HÖglander Completes Comeback In 3-2 Victory Over San Jose - Abbotsford Canucks
- Colorado Bounces Back with 2-1 Victory at Henderson - Colorado Eagles
- Admirals Go Moose Stomping - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.