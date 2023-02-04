Barracuda Clipped by Canucks 3-2

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (18-23-0-3) led 2-1 going into the third period on Friday night at Tech CU Arena, but the Abbotsford Canucks (25-15-2-2) would score two unaswered goals to steal the 3-2 win. The loss was the Barracuda's first this season when leading after 40 minutes (9-1-0-0).

In the first, Andrew Agozzino (15) directed in a Martin Kaut pass from atop the crease at 6:24 to break the ice. Then, the Canucks would answer back as Nils Hoglander swung a pass to a trailing Christian Wolanin (5) who fired the puck into a wide open net on an odd-man rush at 9:18. At 11:03, Adam Raska (3) notched his third goal in his last two games by wiring a left-wing pull of the trigger past Jake Kupsky at 11:03.

In the second, each team would put 11 shots on net, but the game would remain 2-1 in favor of the Barracuda. At the 33:53 mark of the game, Vasily Podkolzin ran into Kupsky on a backcheck, leading to the Canucks starting goaltender leaving the game due to injury. Arturs Silovs would work the final 6:07 of the period, stopping the only shot he faced.

In the third, the Canucks would manage to tie the game when Nils Aman (4) snuck a partial-breakaway shot off the crossbar and in at 5:15. At 14:24, on its third power play of the period, Abbotsford would take its first lead when Hoglander (6) tipped in a Wolanin point-shot. Silovs would turn aside all 11 shots he faced in the third as the Canucks made it back-to-back wins to begin its road trip.

Silovs picked up the win (18-9-4) in relief as he stopped all 12 shots he faced, improving to 3-0 against the Barracuda. Dell (7-10-1) suffered his second consecutive loss, allowing three goals on 25 shots, and is now 0-3 versus Abbotsford.

The Barracuda continue its five-game home stand on Saturday against Canucks (2 p.m.). For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions and specials, visit sjbarracuda.com.

