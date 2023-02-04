Hogs and Wild Rendezvous in Weekend Finale

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs match up with the Iowa Wild tonight at the BMO Center in the second matchup of the weekend and the ninth of the season between the two Central Division rivals. After last night's win over Iowa, Rockford now sits at fourth place in the Central with 50 points (22-16-4-2) while Iowa is just one game ahead in third place with 52 points (22-14-4-4).

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 22-16-4-2, 50 points (4th, Central Division)

Iowa: 22-14-4-4, 52 points (3rd, Central Division

Players to Watch

Rockford all-star forward Lukas Reichel tallied his 15th goal of the season against the Wild on Friday night, marking four points in four games. Reichel is tied for 18th in league scoring with 41 points.

Iowa forward Nick Swaney scored two goals against the IceHogs on Friday night, registering his second two-point night in four games.

Last Game Highlights

Rockford topped the Iowa Wild with a 3-2 shootout win on Friday night, marking the Hogs' second shootout win in two consecutive games. Brett Seney and Lukas Reichel notched Rockford's two regulation goals; Luke Philp provided the shootout winner after a scoreless overtime. Goaltender Arvid Soderblom won his second straight start and finished with 31 saves and four stops in the shootout.

For The First Time

After Friday night's 3-2 shootout victory, Rockford picked up its first extra time win of the season against Iowa. The season series between the Hogs and Wild has concluded in overtime or a shootout six times this season, and Iowa had won each occurence until exception of last night. Rockford and Iowa have both reached overtime 15 times this season and are both tied for the league lead in overtime appearances.

Awesome Arvid

Netminder Arvid Soderblom has started the last five games for the IceHogs and has begun to stack solid performances. In his last three starts, Soderblom has stopped 91 of 98 shots for a .929 save percentage in that span. The Swedish backstop has started to regain his form after suffering a groin injury in December and now has a 3-5-2-0 record with a 3.78 goals-against average and a .872 save percentage this season.

Return of Reichel

After posting just one point in his first five games back from the Chicago Blackhawks, Lukas Reichel has four points (1G, 3A) in his last four games. The forward ranks third in scoring amongst IceHogs skaters and is now up to 41 points on the season (15G, 26A).

Taming the Wild

Rookie forward Cole Guttman leads Rockford with seven points (4G, 3A) in seven games against Iowa this season. The centerman has posted points in six of his seven contests against the Wild, including a two-goal performance on Dec. 13 in Des Moines. Guttman registered an assist on Lukas Reichel's third-period tally last night and now is up to 27 points (14G, 13A) on the campaign.

Back in the Win Column

Friday's victory over Iowa and Tuesday's triumph over the Manitoba Moose gave Rockford back-to-back wins for the first time since Dec. 31 against the Chicago Wolves and Jan. 3 vs. the Texas Stars. The Hogs suffered a seven-game losing stretch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 27, but have now picked up points in four of their last five contests. Rockford is seeking its third consecutive win for the fourth time this season.

Return Of The Screw: Screw City IceHogs Back February 11

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Iowa, 4-5 SOL Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 9 vs. Iowa, 2-3 SOL Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 10 vs. Iowa, 2-3 OTL Recap & Highlights

Tues., Dec. 13 at Iowa, 7-4 W Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 7 at Iowa, 1-2 OTL Recap & Highlights

Sun., Jan. 8 at Iowa, 1-4 L Recap & Highlights

Tue., Jan. 24 at Iowa, 1-2 OTL Recap & Highlights

Fri., Feb. 3 vs. Iowa, 3-2 SOW Recap & Highlights

Sat., Feb. 4 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 19 at Iowa, 3:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 24 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 25 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

45-35-11-5

