Barracuda Edged by Canucks, 3-2

February 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (18-24-0-3) led twice on Saturday afternoon at Tech CU Arena but couldn't put it away, giving up three goals in the second period and falling 3-2 to the Abbotsford Canucks (26-15-2-2).

In the first, Derrick Pouliot (2) would open the scoring as he beat Arturs Silovs from the high-slot while on the power play. On the goal William Eklund picked up an assist to extend his point-streak to seven games. The 1-0 lead would hold up after a period as the Barracuda killed off all four Canucks power-play opportunities.

Just 30 seconds in the second, Abbotsford would level the score as Tristen Nielsen (9) swiped in close-range shot. Exactly five minutes later, the Cuda would recapture its lead as Kyle Criscuolo (9) fired in Max Veronneau rebound. At 8:05, Linus Karlsson (15) tied the score, and then Vincent Arseneau (4) potted a back-post pass from Matt Alfaro at 16:02 as the Canucks took their first lead.

In the third, the Barracuda outshot the Canucks 12-8 but failed to tie the score, falling 3-2.

Silovs (19-9-4) picked up the win by making 28 saves, improving to 4-0 against the Barracuda. Strauss Mann (3-4-0) suffered the loss, allowing three goals on 33 shots.

The Barracuda return from the AHL All-Star break on Feb. 10 (7 p.m.) to take on the Calgary Wrangers at Tech CU Arena. For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions and specials, visit sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.