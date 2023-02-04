Barracuda Edged by Canucks, 3-2
February 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (18-24-0-3) led twice on Saturday afternoon at Tech CU Arena but couldn't put it away, giving up three goals in the second period and falling 3-2 to the Abbotsford Canucks (26-15-2-2).
In the first, Derrick Pouliot (2) would open the scoring as he beat Arturs Silovs from the high-slot while on the power play. On the goal William Eklund picked up an assist to extend his point-streak to seven games. The 1-0 lead would hold up after a period as the Barracuda killed off all four Canucks power-play opportunities.
Just 30 seconds in the second, Abbotsford would level the score as Tristen Nielsen (9) swiped in close-range shot. Exactly five minutes later, the Cuda would recapture its lead as Kyle Criscuolo (9) fired in Max Veronneau rebound. At 8:05, Linus Karlsson (15) tied the score, and then Vincent Arseneau (4) potted a back-post pass from Matt Alfaro at 16:02 as the Canucks took their first lead.
In the third, the Barracuda outshot the Canucks 12-8 but failed to tie the score, falling 3-2.
Silovs (19-9-4) picked up the win by making 28 saves, improving to 4-0 against the Barracuda. Strauss Mann (3-4-0) suffered the loss, allowing three goals on 33 shots.
The Barracuda return from the AHL All-Star break on Feb. 10 (7 p.m.) to take on the Calgary Wrangers at Tech CU Arena. For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions and specials, visit sjbarracuda.com.
