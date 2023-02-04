Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs

February 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (22-14-4-4; 52 pts.) at Rockford IceHogs (22-16-4-2; 50 pts.)

The Iowa Wild and Rockford IceHogs square off at BMO Center Saturday at 7 p.m. in the final game before the AHL All-Star Classic. Iowa continued a 13-game point streak with a 3-2 shootout defeat to Rockford on Friday.

LEAGUE LEADERS

The Iowa Wild advanced their point streak to 13 games (9-0-2-2) in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Rockford IceHogs. Iowa's point streak is a franchise record and is one game short of the American Hockey League's season long. The Coachella Valley Firebirds picked up points in 14 straight games from Dec. 22, 2022 - Jan. 26, 2023 (13-0-0-1). Iowa ended Coachella Valley's streak with a 5-2 win at Wells Fargo Arena on Jan. 28.

SWANEY NOTES

- Nick Swaney recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season on Friday versus Rockford

- The two-goal performance was Swaney's first of the season

- Swaney has points in four out of the last five games (2-4=6)

- Swaney also recorded a season high of eight shots on Friday

TIGHT GAMES

- Six of Iowa and Rockford's games this season have been decided in overtime or a shootout

- Seven of Iowa's last nine games have required overtime

- The Wild have gone 10-2-4-4 in one-goal games

- Rockford is 12-4-4-2 in games decided by a single goal

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.