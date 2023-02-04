Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs
February 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild (22-14-4-4; 52 pts.) at Rockford IceHogs (22-16-4-2; 50 pts.)
The Iowa Wild and Rockford IceHogs square off at BMO Center Saturday at 7 p.m. in the final game before the AHL All-Star Classic. Iowa continued a 13-game point streak with a 3-2 shootout defeat to Rockford on Friday.
LEAGUE LEADERS
The Iowa Wild advanced their point streak to 13 games (9-0-2-2) in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Rockford IceHogs. Iowa's point streak is a franchise record and is one game short of the American Hockey League's season long. The Coachella Valley Firebirds picked up points in 14 straight games from Dec. 22, 2022 - Jan. 26, 2023 (13-0-0-1). Iowa ended Coachella Valley's streak with a 5-2 win at Wells Fargo Arena on Jan. 28.
SWANEY NOTES
- Nick Swaney recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season on Friday versus Rockford
- The two-goal performance was Swaney's first of the season
- Swaney has points in four out of the last five games (2-4=6)
- Swaney also recorded a season high of eight shots on Friday
TIGHT GAMES
- Six of Iowa and Rockford's games this season have been decided in overtime or a shootout
- Seven of Iowa's last nine games have required overtime
- The Wild have gone 10-2-4-4 in one-goal games
- Rockford is 12-4-4-2 in games decided by a single goal
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2023
- Hogs and Wild Rendezvous in Weekend Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Host Laval Rocket in Saturday Matinee - Toronto Marlies
- Wolf Pack Battle Penguins in Crucial Atlantic Division Tilt - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #46 - Roadrunners at Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Thunderbirds Tonight at 7:05 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Secure 2-0 Shutout Victory in Series Opener against Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Blanked by Roadrunners - Ontario Reign
- Twarynski's Late Goal Sends Firebirds Over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wranglers Take Down Condors - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Unsuccessful at Coachella Valley - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Fall, 2-1, to the Eagles at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Clipped by Canucks 3-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Nils Höglander Completes Comeback In 3-2 Victory Over San Jose - Abbotsford Canucks
- Colorado Bounces Back with 2-1 Victory at Henderson - Colorado Eagles
- Admirals Go Moose Stomping - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Point Streak Moves to 13 Games, Iowa Drops Shootout 3-2 to Rockford
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs
- Petan's Hat Trick Lifts Iowa to 5-3 Win Over Texas, Wild Set Franchise Record with 12-Game Point Streak
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars