Charlotte Slams Syracuse 5-3 for Fifth Straight Win
February 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers battled hard and pulled off a big 5-3 win over Syracuse, capping their perfect road trip through the Empire State.
Charlotte's quick-strike offense came up clutch for the visitors multiple times on Saturday. After Syracuse potted an early one to snag the first lead of the night, the Checkers finished the period with a pair of their own less than two minutes apart - with Logan Hutsko lighting the lamp to keep his hot streak alive and Johnny Ludvig following up with a point blast that snuck its way across the goal line.
The Crunch knotted the game again with the middle frame's lone tally, but Charlotte's offense had another quick burst in it. Justin Sourdif followed up his own breakaway chance and chipped the puck in from behind the net to reclaim the lead, then 39 seconds later Connor Bunnaman gave the visitors a cushion by depositing a rebound in close for goal number four.
Syracuse would give a final push down the stretch - answering a long-distance empty-netter from Matt Kiersted with one more tally of its own - but the home team couldn't close the gap. Facing down a flurry of shots in the third, J-F Berube wouldn't break, and his 30 saves helped slam the door and earn Charlotte a crucial road victory.
NOTES
The Checkers have now won five games in a row - the second longest active streak in the AHL ... Charlotte wrapped up its five-game road trip through New York with a perfect 5-0-0-0 record ... Logan Hutsko scored for the second straight game and extended his point streak to five games ... Aleksi Heponiemi recorded an assist for the third consecutive game ... Lucas Carlsson now has points in back-to-back games ... Justin Sourdif has points in three straight games ... The Checkers were perfect on the penalty kill tonight, snapping a three-game run of allowing a power-play goal ... J-F Berube has wins in each of his last two starts, has earned his team a point in three straight starts and has at least 30 saves in three of his last four starts ... The Checkers are 3-1-0-0 this season against the Crunch ... Charlotte scored its seventh shorthanded goal of the season tonight ... The Checkers are 10-4-1-0 against the North Division this season ... Anthony Bitetto, Ethan Keppen and Zac Dalpe were the scratches for Charlotte
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2023
- Devin Cooley Notches Win And Ends With 33 Saves - Manitoba Moose
- Charlotte Slams Syracuse 5-3 for Fifth Straight Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Ice-O-Topes Summon Magical Comeback Win Over Isles - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sanford Goal Caps Comeback Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Downed by Checkers, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Split Lumberjacks Weekend with Wolves After 3-2 Loss - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Suffer 5-1 Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Lose Last Game Before All-Star Break - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Fritz Scores Game-Winner in 300th Career AHL Game as Pack Rout Penguins 8-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Rally Past Monsters 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Lose Home Game to Bruins, 4-1 - Utica Comets
- Merkulov Stays Hot, Scores Game-Winning Goal In P-Bruins Victory Over Comets - Providence Bruins
- Barracuda Edged by Canucks, 3-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Canucks Extend Winning Streak to Three, Sweep San Jose with 3-2 Road Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- All-Star Preview: Matthew Phillips - Calgary Wranglers
- Ronnie Attard Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Roster Changes Announced for 2023 Bell AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Hogs and Wild Rendezvous in Weekend Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Host Laval Rocket in Saturday Matinee - Toronto Marlies
- Wolf Pack Battle Penguins in Crucial Atlantic Division Tilt - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #46 - Roadrunners at Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Thunderbirds Tonight at 7:05 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Secure 2-0 Shutout Victory in Series Opener against Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Blanked by Roadrunners - Ontario Reign
- Twarynski's Late Goal Sends Firebirds Over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wranglers Take Down Condors - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Unsuccessful at Coachella Valley - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Fall, 2-1, to the Eagles at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Clipped by Canucks 3-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Nils Höglander Completes Comeback In 3-2 Victory Over San Jose - Abbotsford Canucks
- Colorado Bounces Back with 2-1 Victory at Henderson - Colorado Eagles
- Admirals Go Moose Stomping - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.