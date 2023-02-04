Roster Changes Announced for 2023 Bell AHL All-Star Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced additional changes to the playing rosters for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, to be held this Sunday and Monday, February 5-6, in Laval, Que.

In the Atlantic Division, Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Ronnie Attardhas been added to the roster; Bridgeport Islanders defenseman Samuel Bolducwill be unavailable for the event.

In the North Division, Cleveland Monsters defenseman Jake Christiansenhas been added to the roster; Cleveland's David Jiricekwill be unavailable for the event.

A limited number of tickets for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, which include admission to both the 2023 Rona AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Feb. 5 (6 p.m. ET), and the 2023 Mise-o-jeu AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Feb. 6 (7 p.m. ET), are available now by visiting rocketlaval.com.

The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Patrice Bergeron, Jordan Binnington, Jack Campbell, John Carlson, Logan Couture, Thatcher Demko, Denis Gurianov, Connor Hellebuyck, Tristan Jarry, Kaapo Kahkonen, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecekand Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

2023 AHL All-Star Classic Rosters (as of Feb. 4)

Atlantic Division All-Stars

D Jack Ahcan, Providence Bruins (1st appearance)

D Ronnie Attard, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st)

G Brandon Bussi, Providence Bruins (1st)

F Tyson Foerster, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st)

F Ethen Frank, Hershey Bears (1st)

F Matthew Highmore, Springfield Thunderbirds (2nd)

GJoel Hofer, Springfield Thunderbirds (1st)

F Ruslan Iskhakov, Bridgeport Islanders (1st)

D Zac Jones, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

F Riley Nash, Charlotte Checkers (1st)

F Alex Nylander, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)

F Mike Vecchione, Hershey Bears (1st)

Coach Todd Nelson, Hershey Bears (3rd)

North Division All-Stars

F Alex Barré-Boulet, Syracuse Crunch (2nd appearance)

F Alex Belzile, Laval Rocket (2nd)

D Jake Christiansen, Cleveland Monsters (1st)

G Nico Daws, Utica Comets (1st)

F Gabriel Dumont("C"), Syracuse Crunch (2nd)

D Noel Hoefenmayer, Toronto Marlies (1st)

D Darren Raddysh, Syracuse Crunch (1st)

F Anthony Richard, Laval Rocket (1st)

F Lukas Rousek, Rochester Americans (1st)

F Logan Shaw, Toronto Marlies (2nd)

F Egor Sokolov, Belleville Senators (1st)

GJoseph Woll, Toronto Marlies (1st)

Coach Greg Moore, Toronto Marlies (2nd; 1st as coach)

Central Division All-Stars

G Yaroslav Askarov, Milwaukee Admirals (1st appearance)

F Riley Barber, Texas Stars (1st)

D Declan Chisholm, Manitoba Moose (1st)

F Luke Evangelista, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)

F David Gust, Rockford IceHogs (1st)

D Thomas Harley, Texas Stars (1st)

D Max Lajoie, Chicago Wolves (1st)

D Brian Lashoff("C"), Grand Rapids Griffins (1st)

F Lukas Reichel, Rockford IceHogs (1st)

F Brett Seney, Rockford IceHogs (1st)

F Sammy Walker, Iowa Wild (1st)

GJesper Wallstedt, Iowa Wild (1st)

Coach Neil Graham, Texas Stars (1st)

Pacific Division All-Stars

F Thomas Bordeleau, San Jose Barracuda (1st appearance)

F Michael Carcone, Tucson Roadrunners (1st)

G Lukas Dostal, San Diego Gulls (1st)

D Ryker Evans, Coachella Valley Firebirds (1st)

F Jean-Luc Foudy, Colorado Eagles (1st)

F Seth Griffith, Bakersfield Condors (2nd)

F Max McCormick, Coachella Valley Firebirds (1st)

DBrayden Pachal, Henderson Silver Knights (1st)

F Matthew Phillips, Calgary Wranglers (1st)

F T.J. Tynan, Ontario Reign (4th)

DChristian Wolanin, Abbotsford Canucks (2nd)

G Dustin Wolf, Calgary Wranglers (1st)

Coach Mitch Love, Calgary Wranglers (1st)

