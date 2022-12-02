Walleye Stun Cyclones in 4-1 Road Victory

CINCINNATI, OHIO - The Walleye upset the second place Cyclones tonight on their home ice. Forwards Gordie Green and Lukas Craggs tallied two goals apiece in the 4-1 victory.

Tonight was just the third of eleven games the Walleye and Cyclones will play against each other this season. This was the first in which Toledo took the victory.

Sebastian Cossa was the starting netminder for the Walleye while Beck Warm got the go for the Cyclones. The very first shot of the game ended up being a Gordie Green goal at the 46-second mark. Joseph Nardi and Simon Denis picked up the assists.

Just over five minutes later, Gordie Green earned himself another goal to put the Walleye up by two. Thomas Ebbing was credited with the first assist and Simon Denis with the second to make it two assists on two goals for the defenseman.

Just after the halfway mark of the first, Justin Vaive responded with what ended up being the lone Cincinnati goal of the night. Louie Caporusso and Zack Andrusiak notched the assists.

The Walleye showed no signs of stopping as former Cyclone Lukas Craggs made it 3-1 for the good guys at the 18:51 mark. Nardi joined Green and Denis in the doubles club with the lone assist.

Cincinnati goaltender Beck Warm was replaced by Mark Sinclair to start the second. Lukas Craggs notched his second goal of the night just 1:08 into the middle period. Gordi Myer and Brett Boeing were credited with the assists.

The first penalty of the game didn't come until 7:54 of the second when Brett Boeing was assigned a hooking minor. The Walleye penalty kill unit allowed only one Cincinnati shot in the next two minutes.

Shortly after the Cyclones penalty expired, a whistle sounded as Lukas Craggs and Cody Caron were exchanging some words. Both players received roughing minors to make it four-on-four.

At the 17:12 mark, penalty minute leader Cole Fraser found himself in the box with a holding penalty. The Cyclones power play didn't last long as the Cincinnati bench suffered an unsportsmanlike conduct minor 34 seconds later. The second period concluded with no further scoring.

The final period of the game took the longest due to a series of delays and penalties. Cole Fraser, Donovan Sebrango, Simon Denis, and Lukas Craggs spent some time in the box for the Walleye. Justin Vaive, Cody Caron, and Josh Burnside all received minors for the Cyclones while Arvin Atwal left the Cincinnati bench with a game misconduct.

The Walleye dominated in all aspects of the game tonight as they outshot the Cyclones 35-24. This included three straight periods with the shot advantage over the Cincinnati opponent. Tonight marked Sebastian Cossa's twelfth start and fifth win on the year. Gordie Green (2G), Lukas Craggs (2G), Joseph Nardi (2A), and Simon Denis (2A) all recorded two points in the victory.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1) G. Green (2G)

2) L. Craggs (2G)

3) J. Vaive (1G)

Up Next:

The Cyclones will head north tomorrow to take on the Walleye at the Huntington Center. The annual Teddy Bear Toss game is set for 7:15 p.m.

