O'Brien Named ECHL Player of the Month for November
December 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are proud to announce that forward Zach O'Brien has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for November.
O'Brien, a 30-year-old St. John's native, set the league on fire in November. He led all skaters in assists (17) and points (21) during the month, appearing in 11 games. O'Brien recorded a point in 10 of those 11 contests, including an eye-popping seven multi-point efforts.
He presently leads the ECHL in assists (26) and points (31) and is tied for third with a +19 rating in 16 games played this season.
O'Brien becomes the second Growler this season to win the league's highest monthly honour. Isaac Johnson earned Player of the Month honours for October, marking the first time in franchise history that Growlers have won back-to-back ECHL Player of the Month awards.
