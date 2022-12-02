Iowa's Pastujov Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

December 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Iowa Heartlanders forward Michael Pastujov

(Iowa Heartlanders) Iowa Heartlanders forward Michael Pastujov(Iowa Heartlanders)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Iowa Heartlanders' forward Michael Pastujov has been named the Howies Hockey TapeECHL Rookie of the Month for November.

Pastujov scored four goals and added 10 assists for 14 points in 10 games during the month.

The 23-year-old picked up at least one point in 8 of his 10 games in November, including five multiple-point games. Pastujov tallied multiple points in each of his first four pro games to open the month, which included three points (2g-1a) on Nov. 11 at Kansas City. He was acquired by the Heartlanders in a trade with Idaho on Nov. 2.

Prior to turning pro, Pastujov recorded 72 points (35g-37a) in 147 career games at the University of Michigan and 15 points (5g-10a) in 30 career games in the United States Hockey League with the U.S. Under-17 and Under-18 Teams.

Runners-Up: Luke Cavallin, Newfoundland (5-1-0, 1.65 GAA, .944 save pct.), Max Newton, Reading (10 gp, 7g, 8a, 15 pts.) and John Parker-Jones, Trois-Rivières (10 gp, 6g, 4a, 10 pts.).

Also Nominated: Oliver Chau (Florida), Andrew Bellant (Indy), Rory Kerins (Rapid City), Joseph Nardi (Toledo), Brooklyn Kalmikov (Wheeling) and Jimmy Lambert (Worcester).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.