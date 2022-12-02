Game Notes: at Allen

December 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #17 atAllen

12/2/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 p.m.

Watch | Listen

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush hung four goals in the second period to take the lead for good, Matt Marcinew had a hat trick to pace the offense and the Rush beat the Kansas City Mavericks 7-5 on Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Six different skaters recorded multiple points in the win, Rapid City's fourth in its past five games.

HATS OFF: Matt Marcinew's hat trick during Saturday's 7-5 win over Kansas City was his first pro hat trick and Rapid City's first regular season hat trick since November 12, 2021. Max Coatta recorded that hat trick for the Rush in a 4-2 win over the Idaho Steelheads. Marcinew now leads the Rush with 10 goals and 18 points over 16 games.

REMEMBER WHEN?: Rapid City's three games in Allen this weekend are the first games for the Rush in Allen since the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cups Playoffs. The Rush beat the Americans in five games during that postseason and they won all three games in Allen. In that series, Calder Brooks led the Rush with nine points on four goals and five assists. Brett Gravelle was right behind him with eight points on a goal and seven assists.

ON A ROLL: The Rush have won four of their last five games and five of their past seven. In its last five games, Rapid City has outscored its opponents 28-15. Since starting the season 2-5-0-0, the Rush are 6-3-0-0 and have won two of three games in each of the past three weeks.

CHANGES IN TEXAS: Allen announced the hiring of former American Chad Costello as its new head coach in May. Costello, who won two Kelly Cups with Allen, replaced long-time head coach Steve Martinson, who had been the Americans' head coach for ten years. In 375 career ECHL games, Costello had 172 goals and 389 assists.

SIGNIFICANT SWAP: The Rush and Americans made a trade in July, as Rapid City sent Stephen Baylis to Allen in exchange for Alex Aleardi. Aleardi had been acquired by Allen from the Florida Everblades earlier in the offseason. In 16 games for the Rush he has five goals and 12 assists. Baylis has yet to appear in a game for the Americans.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rush went 6-6-0-0 in their 12 games in November...Rapid City is 3-5-0-0 on the road this season. Allen is 2-2-1-0 at home...the Rush went 1-for-1 on the power play on Saturday and have a power play goal in five consecutive games. The Rush are 5-for-23 on the power play in that stretch...Matt Marcinew is tied for seventh in the league with 10 goals...Daniil Chechelev leads the ECHL in both saves (427) and minutes played by a goaltender (727). He has started 12 of Rapid City's 16 games this season.

UP NEXT: Rapid City and Allen will face off again on Saturday night in Allen. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

