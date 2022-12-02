Tim Doherty's Pair Leads Mariners Over Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - A pair of early-period goals by Tim Doherty led the Mariners offense in a 4-1 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at the Cool Insuring Arena. The first meeting of the season between the two teams was a penalty-filled affair, with 108 combined penalty minutes.

Tim Doherty opened the scoring at 4:50 of the first period, when Connor Doherty threw the puck off the side of the net to an open Tim in front, who deked around Thunder netminder Jake Theut to make it 1-0. Leading by the same score early in the 2nd, he made a slick move through the Adirondack defense down the left wing side and beat Theut short side to double the lead at 2:03 of the middle frame.

A check by Mathew Santos at 12:46 of the second period began a parade to the penalty box for the Thunder that would continue through the rest of the game. Santos found the net at 16:47 of the period off a Reid Stefanson faceoff win. After getting his initial shot blocked, Santos slid home his seventh goal of the season, tying him for the team lead. Maine led 3-0 after 40 minutes.

The third period saw a continuation of the penalty parade and featured a fight between Mariners newcomer Chad Pietroniro and Adirondack enforcer Yanick Turcotte. The Thunder got on the board midway through the frame when Nick Rivera scored off the rush, a goal that went under review for goaltender interference but was upheld. Adirondack couldn't get any closer however, and Santos set up Keltie Jeri-Leon for an empty net goal with 2:34 remaining.

Francois Brassard made 21 saves to earn his 2nd win of the season while Theut turned aside 24/27. Adirondack finished with 64 penalty minutes to Maine's 44. The 108 combined total was the second most in an ECHL game this season.

The Mariners (7-9-1-0) and Thunder tangle again in Glens Falls on Saturday night at 7 PM. The series then shifts to Portland on Sunday at 3 PM for the annual "Teddy Bear Toss," presented by Bath Savings. Fans are invited to throw stuffed animal donations onto the ice after the Mariners first goal, with proceeds going to Marine Toys for Tots and the Holden Police Department. There will also be a postgame skate with Mariners players and Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

