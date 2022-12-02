Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Icemen, December 2 at 7:05 PM

December 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as the team returns home to host the Jacksonville Icemen for the third matchup between the two teams this season. Tonight's contest will be the second of a three-in-three this weekend and the first of back-to-back home games at the North Charleston Coliseum.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays came back from behind on Thursday night to beat the Savanah Ghost Pirates by a final score of 2-1 at Enmarket Arena. Down 1-0 heading into the second period, Bear Hughes cleaned up a rebound from Anthony Del Gaizo for his eighth goal of the season. Hughes added the game-winning goal midway through the third period from Alex Fortin for his ninth marker of the year. Clay Stevenson turned back 37 shots for the third straight contest in the win.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 27-26-5-0 in 58 all-time regular-season meetings with the Icemen since their inaugural season in 2017-18. Jacksonville owns a 2-0 season series lead following a 5-4 victory in Jacksonville on November 8th, and a 4-3 overtime win on November 18th at the North Charleston Coliseum.

THE LAST OF THE UNDEFEATED

The South Carolina Stingrays remain the last team that is undefeated in regulation on their home ice. The Stingrays are 5-0-1-0 at the North Charleston Coliseum with their lone overtime loss coming two weeks ago against Jacksonville. South Carolina looks to keep the streak alive with a pair of contests at home this weekend.

INTO THE HONEY POT

Bear Hughes has been on fire recently for South Carolina, tallying five points on two goals and three assists over the last three games. Hughes keeps finding the sweet spot, adding his eighth and ninth goals of the season last night for his third multi-goal game of the season. The former Washington Capitals draft pick has tied Carter Turnbull and Jonny Evans for the most points on the team with 16.

KIM AND O'NEIL RETURN

Defenseman Michael Kim and forward Kevin O'Neil rejoin the Stingrays following a week-long stint in the AHL with the Hershey Bears. O'Neil currently ranks fourth on the Stingrays with 15 points in 12 games this year, scoring eight goals and adding seven assists. Kim is second in points among Stingrays defensemen, tallying eight points on two goals and six assists in 12 games. The pair see a lot of ice time, serving on the power play and as prime penalty killers.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

Savannah at South Carolina - Saturday, December 3 at 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina - Friday, December 9 at 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville - Saturday, December 10 at 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta - Wednesday, December 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina - Saturday, December 17 at 6:05 p.m.

