Vaive, Caporusso Reach Milestones in Loss to Walleye
December 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH- Justin Vaive and Louie Caporusso combined for a pair of career milestones, but the Cyclones fell 4-1 to the Toledo Walleye Friday night at Heritage Bank Center.
The Cyclones are 10-2-2-1, while Toledo improves to 6-8-0-1 on the season.
- For the first time this season, the Cyclones surrendered a goal in the opening minute of a game, as Gordie Green scored his first of two in the first period, going between the legs of Beck Warm 46 seconds into the contest. Green found the back of the net again 6:05 into the period.
- A milestone goal for Justin Vaive cut the deficit in half 10:08 into the first, with the Cyclones captain crashing the net, collecting a pass from Louie Caporusso to shovel a puck by Sebastian Cossa for his eighth goal of the season. The goal marked Vaive's 300th professional point, and the assist gave Caporusso his 400th pro point. Both forwards scored their first ever professional points in the ECHL just over a month apart in 2011.
- Former Cyclone Lukas Craggs spun into a slap shot that got past Warm at the end of the opening frame, giving Toledo a 3-1 lead heading into the second. Craggs found the back of the goal again 1:08 into the middle period, this time on Mark Sinclair, who came in for his first relief appearance as a pro.
- Cincinnati's best chance to erasing the three-goal deficit came late in the game, when a pair of penalties to the Walleye allowed for Head Coach Jason Payne to pull his goaltender, giving his team a 6-on-3 advantage. The Cyclones fired 10 shots in the third period, but Cossa turned all of them aside and made 23 saves for the win. Warm took the loss in goal, while Sinclair finished the evening with 21 saves in relief.
- A rematch between the 'Clones and Walleye takes place in Toledo Saturday night.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
Images from this story
|
Cincinnati Cyclones on game day
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 2, 2022
- Fuel Win In Overtime - Indy Fuel
- Idaho Defeats Utah 5-4 on Friday Night in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Down Admirals in Comeback Win at Home, 6-3 - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Collect Seventh Straight Win With 5-4 Victory Over Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Walleye Stun Cyclones in 4-1 Road Victory - Toledo Walleye
- Rush Stun Americans 6-5 - Allen Americans
- Vaive, Caporusso Reach Milestones in Loss to Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Rush Fight Back, Beat Allen 6-5 - Rapid City Rush
- Watts Tallies Overtime Winner at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Perry Shines in Rabbits' Debut, Greenville Tops Atlanta for Fourth Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Tim Doherty's Pair Leads Mariners Over Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Rush Fight Back, Beat Allen 6-5 - Rapid City Rush
- Nailers Come Back to Win Overtime Slugfest, 6-5 - Wheeling Nailers
- Kim Records Three Points In Stingrays' Victory Over The Icemen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Halted by Mariners, 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Admirals Snag Early Lead, Royals Climb Back to Win - Norfolk Admirals
- Swamp Rabbits Edge Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Broetzman Scores Twice for Heartlanders in 4-2 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Open First Three-In-Three with 4-2 Win over Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Downed 4-2 by Railers - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - December 2 - ECHL
- Idaho's Kupsky Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Jake Kupsky Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Idaho Steelheads
- O'Brien Named ECHL Player of the Month for November - Newfoundland Growlers
- Newfoundland's O'Brien Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wright Recalled to Colorado. Grizz in Boise for Weekend Set - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Icemen, December 2 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Notes: at Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Visits Kansas City Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Theisen Reassigned to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Iowa's Pastujov Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Lions vs Heartlanders Tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Glads Open Weekend on the Road in Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Billy Jerry - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Open Two-Game Series with Admirals at Home - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Vaive, Caporusso Reach Milestones in Loss to Walleye
- Cyclones Nab Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Iowa
- Matej Pekar Scores First ECHL Goal in 4-3 OT Loss
- Cyclones Feast on Komets in 6-0 Shutout Win on Thanksgiving
- Cyclones Close Homestand With Win In Front Of 9,880