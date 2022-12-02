Thunder Halted by Mariners, 4-1

December 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - Tim Doherty scored twice as the Maine Mariners defeated the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night inside Cool Insuring Arena, 4-1.

Maine took a 1-0 lead just 4:50 into the game as Tim Doherty scored his fifth goal of the year. Connor Doherty played the puck off the side of the net, and it bounced right to the top of the crease in front of goaltender Jake Theut. Tim Doherty took the puck and slid it around the right leg pad for the lead. Adirondack trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes and held an 8-4 shot advantage.

Tim Doherty scored again early in the second to give the Mariners a 2-0 lead. Doherty moved down the left side and sent a shot up and over the right shoulder of Jake Theut. The goal came 2:03 into the second period with the lone assist going to Curtis Hall.

The Mariners took a 3-0 lead as Matt Santos hit home his own rebound from the hash marks with 3:13 remaining in the second period. Reid Stefanson was given the only assist and the Thunder trailed 3-0 after two periods.

Nick Rivera got the Thunder on the board 10:20 into the third period on a great passing play. Jake Ryczek moved all the way up the ice and fed Grant Jozefek with a pass in the right-wing circle. Jozefek fed Rivera who sent the puck through the legs of goaltender Francois Brassard. The goal was Rivera's second of the year from Jozefek and Ryczek and Adirondack trailed 3-1.

In the third period, Keltie Jeri-Leon found the empty net with the goalie pulled and sealed a 4-1 win for Maine. Theut stopped 24 of 27 shots in the loss while Brassard denied 21 in the win.

The Thunder return home against the Maine Mariners tomorrow for Miracle on Ice Night presented by DASH and Northway Brewing Company. The Thunder will wear special USA-themed jerseys, meet Olympic gold medalist Steve Janazsak, and see the Olympic Torch. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.