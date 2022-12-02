Lions vs Heartlanders Tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron

December 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Head coach Marc-André Bergeron and his Lions will be looking to bounce back after a trying three-game road trip to Utah. Trois-Rivières recorded only one victory, with the final two games going down as losses. The good news is that the Lions will have the support of their home fans to look forward to come this evening for their game against the Iowa Heartlanders. After a disappointing start to the season at home (1-4-1), the Lions have rebounded and are currently experiencing their best streak of the season with three consecutive victories at Colisée Vidéotron. As for the Heartlanders, head coach and general manager Derek Damon's players endured a poor start to the season with only one victory in 12 games. However, the Iowans arrive in Trois-Rivières on a roll having won their last three games.

Players to watch

Lions' forward Brett Stapley (#7) possesses excellent vision of the game and has collected four assists in his last four games. For the first time this season he will centre the Lions' first line joined by Cédric Montminy and Colin Bilek.

Iowa defenceman Matt Murphy (#28) is enjoying an excellent season with 15 points in just 10 games. He has recorded four goals and three assists in his last four games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.