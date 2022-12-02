Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:05pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (8-5-3-0) vs. Atlanta Gladiators (9-5-1-0)

December 2, 2022 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game #17

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Rocco Stachowiak (28)

Linesmen: Brandon Grillo (81), Shane Gustafson (87)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GLADIATORS SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (0-1-0-0) Home: (0-0-0-0) Away: (0-1-0-0)

Last Meeting:

November 1, 2022 - Greenville 1 at Atlanta 2

Next Meeting:

December 3, 2022 - Greenville vs Atlanta

All-Time Record:

(75-64-15)

QUICK BITS

THROWBACK TO COMEBACK:

In the stands, the Rabbits were in throwback mode on 80s night, while the team on the ice was in comeback mode, overcoming a 2-0 first period deficit to the Jacksonville Icemen to win 4-3 on Thursday night. Tanner Eberle scored moments into the the second period, before the power-play trio of Alex Ierullo, Brett Kemp, and Nikita Pavlychev combined for a pair of goals before the second break. Jacksonville set the game level at 3-3 before Joe Gatenby sniped the game-winner through traffic for his second of the season, securing the Rabbits' first win over the Icemen and their third straight victory.

SCOUTING THE GLADIATORS:

Atlanta travels to Greenville for the first time this season after taking the first meeting with Greenville 2-1 at Gas South Arena in November. The Gladiators offense averages 3 goals per game, led by veteran ECHLer Mike Pelech and defenseman Derek Topatigh with 13 points each. While Topatigh is tied for the team lead in points, he leads the 10th best defensive unit in the ECHL that averages just 2.80 goals-against per game. Tyler Parks, who has split time with David Tendeck in net, has posted another strong start to the season, posting a 6-2 record with a 2.32 goals-against average.

"WHY IS IT WHEN SOMETHING HAPPENS, IT'S ALWAYS YOU THREE?":

Alex Ierullo, Brett Kemp, and Nikita Pavlychev have conjured magic for the Swamp Rabbits offense this season, combining for just over 63% of the team's total points with 52 of the 134. The trio combined for a pair of goals in Thursday's win over the Icemen, with Kemp providing helpers on both while Ierullo and Pavlychev traded off the primary assists and goals. Over the team's last three games, the three forwards have combined for 18 points with both Kemp and Ierullo posting 7 of them.

THE "EBS" AND FLOWS:

Forward Tanner Eberle returned to the lineup on Thursday night for the first time since November 5th, an 8-game absence due to injury. Eberle got back into the flow of scoring right away, scoring his fifth of the season at 2:53 of the second period and started the comeback surge for the Rabbits.

SHUTDOWN SLOVAK:

Goaltender David Hrenak began his time with the Rabbits winless through his first 4 games of the season, but the Slovakian native has rewritten the narrative over his last 5 starts. The Kings prospect has posted 4 wins in his last 5 starts including back-to-back wins with his 34 of 37 performance on Thursday against Jacksonville.

ALRIGHT, ROOKIE:

If 7 points in 3 games didn't prove that rookie Alex Ierullo was showing off to the league, the 18 points in 16 games he has posted definitely does. The Reign prospect finds himself two points back of the ECHL lead for rookie scorers, sitting alone in third. His team-leading 12 helpers lands him tied for second among rookies. If you need some sweetener to that already appetizing resume, the rookie has two overtime-winners this season.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Following tonight's game these two teams will face off again on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Looking forward to next week, the Swamp Rabbits will take on the Florida Everblades on Wednesday night. The Everblades enter that matchup with a 10-3-2-1 record which places them in 1st place in the South Division.

