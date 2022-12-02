Theisen Reassigned to Atlanta
December 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - Forward Colin Theisen was reassigned to the Atlanta Gladiators from the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners on Friday.
Theisen, 25, has appeared in six games this season with the Roadrunners. The 6-foot, 191-pound forward racked up 11 points (5G-6A) in 15 games with Tucson last year after starting the season at Arizona State University.
Theisen posted 42 points (19G-23A) in 35 games with the Sun Devils as a senior in the 2021-22 campaign. Previously, the Monroe, Michigan native appeared in 104 contests with Notre Dame and tabbed 73 points (33G-40A) in four seasons with the Fighting Irish.
The Gladiators play tonight at 7:05 PM against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
