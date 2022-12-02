Royals Open Two-Game Series with Admirals at Home

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, begin a five-game homestand with a two-game series against the Norfolk Admirals tonight and tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Tonight's game is the Pride Night promotional game celebrating Pride with the LGBT Center of Greater Reading. The game features a Pride Dri-Fit headband giveaway. Food and drink deals include $2 off domestic drafts from 6-7:00 p.m. as well as a 4 for $60 deal including 4 tickets, hot dogs, drinks, and thundersticks presented by Deibler Dental. Tickets to the game and a list of the full promotional game schedule is available at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading improved to 9-5-1 on the season after defeating Adirondack in their previous game, 3-2, on Saturday, November 26th at Cool Insuring Arena. Mason Millman's game winning goal seven seconds into overtime provided the Royals their first post-regulation win of the season to close out their third three-game road-trip of the season.

Saturday's victory was the third win for the Royals against the Thunder this season (3-0-0). The Royals previously split the opening two games of the road-trip with the Maine Mariners on Wednesday, Nov. 23rd (5-3 L) and Friday, Nov. 25th (2-0 W). The Royals have won eight of their last nine games and have scored 33 goals to their opponet's 20 along the stretch.

The Royals hoist an all-time record of 29-7-3-1 against Norfolk and were 5-2-2 against the Admirals last season. Norfolk joined the North Division ahead of this season after having previously played four seasons in the South Division. The Admirals transitioned from the AHL to ECHL in 2015 where they played their inaugural ECHL season in the East Division with the Royals. As divisional opponents, Reading leads the head-to-head series with a record of 8-0-0-1.

Reading stands in third place in the North Division with a .633 win percentage. Reading has two games less played compared to Worcester and Newfoundland who rank above the Royals in the divisional standings. Worcester and Newfoundland rank first and second respectively in both the North Division and Eastern Conference standings. The Railers are currently on a five-game point streak (4-0-1-0) and post a 14-2-1-0 record and .853 win percentage. The Growlers have dropped three of their last four games and post a 13-3-1-0 (.794 win percentage). Behind Reading, Trois-Rivières and Maine rank fourth and fifth respectively in the standings while Adirondack holds sixth place with a .429 win percentage. Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with two wins in 18 games this season.

Norfolk holds a 2-15-1-0 record and enters the series on a two-game point streak. The Admirals went 1-1-1 in their previous series with the Worcester Railers with a regulation and overtime loss on Wednesday, Nov. 23rd and Saturday, Nov. 26th respectively. The Admirals defeated the Railers in game two of the three-game series on Friday, Nov. 25th in overtime, 5-4. Forwards Tag Bertuzzi (12) and Cody Milan rank first and second on the team in points respectively. Bertuzzi leads the Admirals in goals (5) and ties with Milan for the team lead in assists (7).

The Admirals enter the series opener last in the league in goals for (2.2), goals against (4.8), and shots for (25.4) per game. The Royals are second in the league in shots against per game (26.9) and rank 9th overall on the power play. Reading has scored a power play goal in six of their last seven games, eight of their last 10.

A few Royals captured milestones in the road-trip finale against the Thunder:

Milestones:

Defenseman Max Balinson scored his first goal as a Royal.

Defenseman Mason Millman's overtime goal tied the record for fastest overtime goal (seven seconds) in franchise history- tied for fourth fastest all-time in the ECHL.

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton ties for fifth in the league in points, leads all rookies in points (20).

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for second among rookies in penalty minutes (48), tied for first in fighting majors (4).

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

