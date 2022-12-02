Admirals Snag Early Lead, Royals Climb Back to Win
December 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
The Admirals started the game out strong scoring just 37 seconds into the game on a goal from Brett Van Os. Just over halfway through the first period, Norfolk would add to their lead on a goal from Tag Bertuzzi to take a 2-0 lead. 15 seconds later, Reading got on the board for the first time, on a goal from Trey Bradley.
Reading came out red hot in the second period dominating in all aspects. The Royals tied the game at two just 78 seconds into the period on a goal from Brendan Hoffman. A Danny Katic interference penalty set up a power play for the Royals, which they capitalized on and took the lead on a Jacob Gaucher goal with 8:29 left in the period. Just three minutes later, Reading extended the lead to two collecting a goal from Max Newton to lead 4-2 going into the second intermission.
The Admirals were able to cut into the deficit early into the third period on a goal from Denis Smirnov with 13:46 left in the game. Reading added insurance goals from Newton and Bradley later in the third to seal the game at 6-3.
ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS
Brett Van Os - With three points and being involved in every Admirals' goal tonight, Van Os played an overall strong game and helped contribute to Norfolk's offensive performance. He is the second Admiral to have a three-point game this season (Aidan Brown - 10.30.22)
Denis Smirnov - With his first goal in an Admirals' uniform, Smirnov played strong against Reading and now has his first point on the season.
Tag Bertuzzi - With a goal and an assist tonight, Bertuzzi continues his offensive excellence and has 14 points on the season which leads the team.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Admirals are back in action tomorrow night at 7 pm as they finish off their two-game road trip against Reading. The Admirals return to Norfolk Scope on Wednesday, December 7th when they take on the Adirondack Thunder.
