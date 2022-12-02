Steelheads Collect Seventh Straight Win With 5-4 Victory Over Utah

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (14-2-0-1, 29pts) defeated the Utah Grizzlies (8-9-0-0, 16pts) by a final score of 5-4 Friday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,171 fans at the Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads and Grizzlies will clash again Saturday night in Boise at 7:10 p.m. for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

There were four goals combined in the first 2:33 of play with Jordan Kawaguchi (2-0-2) and Zane Franklin (1-1-2) potting goals for Idaho while Christian Simeone (1-0-1) and Johnny Walker (2-0-2) notched tallies for Utah. Shots were 16-7 in favor of the Steelheads after 20 minutes of play with the score reading 2-2. Ryan Dmowski (1-1-2) handed Idaho their third lead of the night at 8:06 of the middle frame but 47 seconds later Dylan Fitze (1-0-1) would even the score at 3-3. Kawaguchi banged home a power-play score with 4:50 to play in the second period but once again Utah was able to answer as Walker found the back of the net 2:12 later. The Steelheads outshot the Grizzlies 20-12 in the second frame with the score tied at 4-4. Colton Kehler (1-0-1) would provide the game winner scoring on the power-play with 8:29 to play in regulation. Adam Scheel made 18 saves on 22 shots picking up the win while Trent Miner made 45 saves on 50 shots recording the loss.

SCORING

- 1st, 1:30 | 1-0 IDH GOAL: On a two on one A.J. White form the right circle slid the puck to Jordan Kawaguchi who directed it upstairs over the near shoulder of Trent Miner.

- 1st, 1:47 | 1-1 UTA GOAL: Christian Simeone bounced on a loose puck below the left circle and banged it past Adam Scheel.

- 1st, 2:16 | 2-1 IDH GOAL: From below the left circle Zane Franklin ripped the puck upstairs over the near shoulder of Miner.

- 1st, 2:33 | 2-2 UTA GOAL: Johnny Walker forced turnover at the center ice logo and went in and beat Scheel with a wrist shot.

- 2nd, 8:06 | 3-2 IDH GOAL: A great individual effort form Ty Pelton-Byce at the offensive blueline to rip the pocket of the defender back. Pelton-Byce slid the puck over to the left circle connecting with Ryan Dmowski who blasted it past Miner.

- 2nd, 8:53 | 3-3 UTA GOAL: Dylan Fitze from the right circle beat Scheel with a low wrist shot.

- 2nd, 15:10 | 4-3 IDH PP GOAL: Matt Register form the top of the line rolled the puck to Zane Franklin at the far dot. Franklin found Kawaguchi in the high slot who hammered it home.

- 2nd, 17:22 | 4-4 UTA GOAL: Johnny Walker deflected the puck home in the high slot after the initial point shot form Andrew Nielsen.

- 3rd, 11:31 | 5-4 IDH PP GOAL: In the dying seconds of the power-play Colton Kehler stepped in from the left circle and roofed a wrist shot bar down over the near shoulder of Miner.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Jordan Kawaguchi

2) Johnny Walker

3) Zane Franklin

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 2-for-6 on power-play while Utah was 0-for-1. The Steelheads have scored a power-play goal in eight straight games (11/32).

- Steelheads put up a season high 50 shots outshooting the Grizzlies 50-22. The 20 shots in the second period are the most in a single period this year.

- Idaho has points in eight straight games (7-0-0-1) and a win streak of seven games.

- Idaho is (5-1-0-0) vs. Utah this season and 120-61-26 all-time including 65-28-3 in Boise.

- Owen Headrick increased his point streak to nine games (4-9-13).

- Ryan Dmowski recorded his team leading eighth multi-point game of the season.

- Wade Murphy, Ty Pelton-Byce, A.J. White, Justin Misiak, Zane Franklin, and Matt Register all tallied an assist.

- Casey Johnson (IR), Cody Haiskanen (IR), Patrick Kudla (INJ), Zach Walker (DNP) and did not dress for Idaho.

