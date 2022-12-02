Jake Kupsky Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month
December 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - Jake Kupsky of the Idaho Steelheads has been named theWarrior HockeyECHL Goaltender of the Month for November.
Kupsky went 5-1-0 with two shutouts, a 1.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .948 in six appearances during the month.
The 27-year-old allowed two goals or less in five of his appearances while making at least 25 saves on four occasions. He was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Nov. 6 after going 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .963 in three appearances.
A native of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Kupsky is 6-1-0 in seven appearances with the Steelheads this season and leads the ECHL with three shutouts, a 1.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .955.
Kupsky has seen action in 65 career ECHL games with Idaho, Greenville and South Carolina posting an overall record of 32-26-3 with seven shutouts, a 2.42 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914. He also has played 32 career games with Pensacola in the Southern Professional Hockey League where he is 19-8-4 with two shutouts, a 2.22 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919.
Prior to turning pro, Kupsky appeared in 59 career games at Union College where he went 23-22-5 with a 2.86 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.
